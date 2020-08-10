D’Arcy Carden (‘The Good Place’) reveals her favorite Janet and real top 3 moments [WATCH]

“Just walking into my trailer and seeing the purple suit every day I was like, “Ahh, I’m home,” confesses D’Arcy Carden about working on “The Good Place.” Watch our exclusive interview above.

The final season of “The Good Place” just scored five Emmy nominations, including a bid for Best Comedy Series. Also in the mix is Carden, who reaped her first ever Emmy nomination. On the afterlife laugher she played Janet, the cheerful robotic assistant who rebooted around 800 times and quickly became a fan favorite. Over the course of the series, the role allowed her to also play a devilish bad place version of Janet and in the final season we were also introduced to an expressionless “Neutral Janet.”

Of all the Janet iterations she got to play, the actress reveals, “I have a soft spot for regular old Janet-Janet. It feels very natural. But I certainly loved playing Bad Janet. There was different reboots of regular Janet that felt like different shades of Janet. But Bad Janet felt like something altogether different. How fun. I remember when creator Mike Schur told me there would be a bad Janet, he didn’t say that I would be playing her. It was the day after I was cast. There was this little part of me thinking, ‘Oh God, who’s gonna play her?’ I was very happy to hear that I got to. It was such a different energy. There’s something fun about every Janet, even Neutral Janet. Even though there’s nothing to her, it was very fun to play her. I love it all, man.”

In Carden’s last scene, Eleanor (Kristen Bell) asks Janet to name “the top three moments from your non-life.” When asked to name the top 3 moments from her “Good Place” life, Carden admits “I could do top three moments from each episode, it always was a good day at work. Unbelievably fun and a wonderful four years.” However, Carden did reveal her top three moments to Gold Derby:

1. Michael can’t kill Janet (Season 2):

“In Season two we had a scene where I was asking Michael (Ted Danson) to murder me. He finally admits the reason he can’t kill me is because he considers me a friend. There’s something about getting to be with him all week. Certainly one of the best scene partners I’ve ever worked with. He’s just from a different planet. There was something electric about that day. We discovered something that we weren’t planning on. He’s a giving person and scene partner. When things feel good he likes to let you know. He’s no BS, so if something went well it’s great to hear from him”

2. Night Pictonary (Season 4):

“We rarely have night shoots. We had one where we were playing Pictionary, it comes to life and freaks us all out. We felt giddy and high. Brandon Scott Jones is one of my oldest best friends from New York and in between one of the takes we walked off to get snacks and had tears in our eyes. We were like, ‘this is the best. How did we go from doing comedy in a theatre from the bottom of a basement in New York to working on a show like this.”

3. Saying goodbye (season 4)

“In the redwoods for the finale, Janet would take the characters through the portal. Everything was special and precious. So many shows or life situations you don’t know it’s the end. Getting to be aware it is the end is very special. That location was from a dream. As I said, Ted likes to let you know. He’d take you by the shoulder and go ‘look around. Isn’t it beautiful? Can you imagine this being a better situation?’ Everyone was having fun but with tears coming out of their eyes. I’ll never forget that day.”

