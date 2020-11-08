Dave Chappelle ‘SNL’ monologue reveals his ‘kindness conspiracy’ after 2020 election [WATCH]

Dave Chappelle returned to the “Saturday Night Live” stage again, the show’s first episode since the 2020 presidential election. The comedian had also previously hosted the 2016 post-election episode of the NBC sketch series, which netted him an Emmy for Best Comedy Guest Actor. During the Nov. 7 episode, Chappelle came out to deliver his monologue in a suit and wielding a cigarette. His wide-ranging monologue began with the comedian wishing his great-grandfather could have seen him now, though he admitted that despite his success — flying on a private jet to host “SNL” and having his own show on Netflix and HBO Max — he wasn’t actually getting paid for any of it.

Chappelle also discussed how the coronavirus has had at least one positive: mass shootings have gone down significantly. He quipped, “Something had to lock these murderous whites up, keep them in the house!” He proceeded to discuss how poor white people had a funny habit of not wearing their masks. “What’s the problem? You wear a mask to a Klan rally, wear it to Walmart too!” Chappelle also spent some time roasting Donald Trump, noting that while his calling COVID-19 the Kung Flu was hilarious, as a comedian, “I’m supposed to say that, not you!” He noted that no one was surprised when Trump got COVID, comparing it to those who weren’t shocked to find out Freddie Mercury had AIDS.

His monologue also had more serious moments, urging white people to perform “random acts of kindness for black people,” unveiling this as his new “kindness conspiracy.” However, the one condition must be that they “can’t deserve it,” much like they didn’t deserve to be slaves just for the color of their skin. Bringing it back to the political moment, he urged people to be humble winners in the midst of Joe Biden‘s presidential victory. “You gotta find a way to live your life,” stated Chappelle. “Gotta find a way to forgive each other. Gotta find a way to find joy in your existence.”

Since his win for “SNL” in 2017, Chappelle has turned into an Emmy magnet, winning the following year for his comedy special “Equanimity” and two earlier this year for another special, “Sticks & Stones.” Based on the continued love for “SNL” in the guest categories, Chappelle may expect to earn another nomination next year for his work in tonight’s episode.

