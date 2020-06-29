David Mullen (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cinematographer) reveals why ‘It’s Comedy or Cabbage’ ‘contains some of my favorite sequences’ from Season 3 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

In picking a submission from Season 3 of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for Emmy consideration, the choice for cinematographer David Mullen was clear. “It’s Comedy or Cabbage,” the third episode of the season, “contains some of my favorite sequences,” he reveals. The veteran DP explained his decision while appearing at Gold Derby’s Meet the BTL Experts panel, moderated virtually by managing editor Chris Beachum. Watch our exclusive video interview with Mullen above.

The third season of Amazon Prime’s Emmy juggernaut finds housewife-turned-comedian Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) traveling the country while on tour with singer Shy Baldwin (LeRoy McClain). While in Miami, she runs into fellow comic Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby), who’s appearing in the late night program “Miami After Dark,” and the two share a late night date that almost turns romantic.

“Miami After Dark” is a fictional sendup of “Playboy After Dark,” hosted in the early 1960s by “Playboy” founder Hugh Hefner. “I was recreating actual shots from the original footage of the TV show,” Mullen explains. Later, when Lenny takes Midge to a Cuban nightclub, “I recreated a shot from ‘I Am Cuba,’ which is one of my favorite films.” Finally, when the two go to his hotel at twilight, “we have this walk and talk at magic hour along the water, which is quite fun. Those three sequences together were just a real highlight of the season to shoot.”

Mullen is an Emmy winner for “Maisel” among his two nominations and another two from the ASC. Other projects have included “Get Shorty,” “Extant,” “Mad Men,” “United States of Tara” and “Smash.”

