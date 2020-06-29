David Reichert (‘The Deadliest Catch’ cinematographer) reveals how he brings back exciting images despite challenging conditions [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“A big part of what we’re doing is just trying to get these images in these conditions,” explains cinematographer David Reichert about the filming of “The Deadliest Catch.” The Emmy-winning DP took viewers behind the scenes of the reality TV hit while appearing at Gold Derby’s Meet the BTL Experts panel, moderated virtually by managing editor Chris Beachum. Watch our exclusive video interview with Reichert above.

Now in its 16th season, the Discovery Channel series explores the high-seas adventures of real life Alaskan crab fisherman, who risk death and injury to make those prized catches. But it’s not just the fishermen who put their lives at risk. In shooting an episode, “we have to survive, our cameras have to survive… and we need to be recording all the time,” Reichert reveals, “because we are following the action. In this show, we just have to be there and be ready.”

Those harsh conditions can often do damage to Hollywood’s most precious cargo. On any given day, “we’re going to lose a lot of equipment,” Reichert adds. “We have to figure out how best we can protect the cameras so that they can keep working. We have also designed a bunch of specialty equipment that can thrive out there.” It’s all in the hopes that they’ll “bring back something new,” to capture the fishermen “in the environment.”

Reichert is a five-time Emmy nominee with a win in 2015 for “Deadliest Catch.” Other projects have included “Hostile Planet,” “Our Planet” and “Bering Sea Gold.”

