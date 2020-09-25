Da’Vonne Rogers (‘Big Brother 22’) exit interview: Nicole’s lies were ‘personal’ and ‘Kevin can be puppeted’

“I am relieved, I was sick of them people, I was ready to go!” exclaimed an animated Da’Vonne Rogers following her live eviction on Thursday’s episode of “Big Brother.” Under the Head of Household reign of Memphis Garrett, Da’Vonne was evicted by a vote of 5-2 over her closest remaining ally Kevin Campbell. Dani Briones and Nicole Franzel were the two votes in her favor. Da’Vonne met up with host Julie Chen Moonves for her exit interview before heading to the jury house where she will become Juror #2 alongside Ian Terry.

“I love this game but sometimes being in there is a lot,” the All-Star revealed. “I’m too real, and the fakeness, I can’t deal with. So after several weeks this fake mask gotta go in retirement. I’m tired!” Before leaving the house, Da’Vonne delivered a speech praising strong Black women from “Big Brother” history including the late Cassandra Waldon, Danielle Reyes and Tamar Braxton.

“Kevin can be puppeted,” Da’Vonne responded when Julie asked why they kept him in the house. “I love Kevin, that’s one of my great friends. But he can be puppeted and I can’t. So when I did my Veto speech I think they realized, ‘Oh snap! This is who we saw in Season 17 and 18. She’s back. We can’t do nothing with that so let her go.'”

She continued, “I knew there were alliances everywhere. They were falling out of the sky, from under the couches, out of the pool, out of the dark. They were everywhere! So I knew something was going on. But Nicole and Dani!” While watching the goodbye messages, Nicole revealed that she had lied to Da’Vonne about voting out Ian a week prior and pinning her vote on David Alexander. That news, in particular, was upsetting.

“I was asking her for purposes that were not game related,” Da’Vonne clarified. “I told her, Nicole, I’m a Black woman in this game. David is a Black man in this game. I do not want to be on television bashing him and calling him a liar if he did nothing wrong. So if you did that and you voted Ian out, just tell me! She said, ‘I swear I voted Tyler out.’ So that is why I’m bothered. Gamewise, I get it girl, do what you gotta do for your alliance. But that’s personal and that was important to me. And I told her to be honest with me.”

“Glory to God for second chances,” Da’Vonne praised as she bid farewell. “I love this game, I love being Black and I just love everything right now. Get me a margarita I’m ready to go!”

