Da’Vonne Rogers (‘Big Brother’) on winning America’s Favorite Houseguest: ‘Don’t make me ugly cry!’

“Don’t make me ugly cry!” Da’Vonne Rogers told “Big Brother” host Julie Chen Moonves after being named the winner of America’s Favorite Houseguest during the Season 22 finale. “BB” fans cast nearly one million votes over the past week, with Da’Vonne and Tyler Crispen being their two most-loved players. Tyler had already won this coveted prize — and the $25,000 check that comes along with it — two summers ago, but this was Da’Vonne’s first victory.

When Julie asked Da’Vonne what she would do with the 25 grand, the former contestant proclaimed, “I just want to get home to my daughter! I just wanna go!”

Da’Vonne and the other jury members/finalists lived in the “Big Brother” bubble for the entire 85 days of game play, plus they quarantined for two weeks prior to the start of the competition due to Covid-19. The only people who went home to their families and normal lives were the first five evictees of the season: Keesha Smith, Nicole Anthony, Janelle Pierzina, Kaysar Ridha and Bayleigh Dayton.

Da’Vonne’s triumph made her the fifth “All-Stars” cast member to win the title of America’s Favorite Houseguest, the others being Nicole A. (Season 21), Tyler (Season 20), Keesha (Season 10) and Janelle (Season 7). Had Tyler won again on finale night, he’d be the second person in “Big Brother” history to win the fan-voted honor twice after Jeff Schroeder (Seasons 11 and 13).

Speaking of “Big Brother” history, Cody Calafiore became only the second player to win the $500,000 grand prize by a unanimous jury vote, following Dan Gheesling in Season 10. Early in the night Cody claimed the final Head of Household power, which allowed him to solely evict Nicole Franzel and name Enzo Palumbo as his final two partner. The jury apparently respected Cody’s game play much more than Enzo’s, as the vote was 9-0.

Da’Vonne first appeared on “BB17,” where she unfortunately came in 16th place. Despite her poor showing, producers invited her back in “BB18” where she placed 11th. On this summer’s “BB22” Da’Vonne finished in 10th place, a personal record; she also won her first-ever Veto competition this season.