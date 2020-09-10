Da’Vonne Rogers (‘Big Brother’): It ‘sucks’ being nominated against Bayleigh Dayton on eviction night

“Big Brother” fan favorite Da’Vonne Rogers didn’t hold back at the end of Wednesday’s “All Stars” episode. “I was under the impression that, you know, we were gonna get a second chance and … no,” she declared in the Diary Room following the Veto ceremony in which Christmas Abbott chose not use to the power to save either Da’Vonne or Bayleigh Dayton. The dynamic duo had hoped Christmas, who’s also the current Head of Household, would use the Veto to backdoor Tyler Crispen, not knowing the surfer was actually Christmas’ “untouchable” in the game.

“I basically was just told, ‘Wake up, boo, you’re playing Big Brother,'” Da’Vonne added. “And so now I’m gonna be sitting next to my number one ally on eviction night. That sucks. That sucks a lot.” Who do you think will be evicted on Thursday night: Da’Vonne or Bayleigh? There’s still time to make or update your predictions at Gold Derby.

As Christmas explained in the DR, there really wasn’t ever a chance she was going to backdoor Tyler as they were “committed” to being in this game until the final two. “Seriously, I have given up an entire summer with my baby boy. His birthday is gonna happen while I’m in this house,” she proclaimed.

Tyler had briefly considered throwing in the towel and going home as penance for his causing havoc in the game between Da’Vonne, Bayleigh and Dani Briones, to which Christmas angrily revealed to the camera, “I’m not gonna be your scapegoat, dude. You want to get out of here, you’ve gotta to do your own dirty work.”

Tyler now regrets playing the girls against each other earlier in the season. However, after coming clean to Da’Vonne and Bayleigh, he was later informed by Christmas that Bayleigh still wanted his head on a silver platter. “I did offer Bayleigh an olive branch and it’s seeming like she just took it and kind of snapped it in half and threw it on the ground,” he sighed.

“I’m definitely glad Christmas did not put me on the block after all. This might be my second chance in this game,” Tyler added. “Now I have to get my head in it and realize why I’m really here and it’s not to make friends. It’s to win half a million dollars for Angela Rummans and that’s it.” Do you think Tyler can recover from his mishandling of the Da’Vonne/Bayleigh/Dani situation? Stay tuned.

