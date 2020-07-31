Freddie Smith’s last air dates on ‘Days of Our Lives’: He announces his last 10 episodes as Sonny Kiriakis [WATCH]

Freddie Smith announced a few months ago that he had been written out of “Days of Our Lives” as Sonny Kiriakis. But since the show films so far in advance it wasn’t clear exactly how much longer he would be airing before his episodes ran out. On July 27 the actor revealed to his fans on YouTube that he has 10 episodes left in Salem. Watch the video above for his entire announcement.

“Tuesday, September 1, is my last air date,” Smith reveals. But he’ll be featured in nine other episodes before that fateful day: August 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 19, 20, 28 and 31. After his farewell episode, “We’ll be doing a recap that day so you can enjoy the episode and then we can all talk about it.” When he first revealed that he and his on-screen love interest Chandler Massey had been let go from the show, it sounded pretty ominous regarding the fates of their characters Sonny and Will. He “can’t give you any spoilers,” but he reveals that “it’s not all going to be sunny stuff.”

He tells his followers, “Your loyalty as a ‘Days of Our Lives‘ fan and your loyalty as a WilSon fan is what kept this true love story going. It allowed us to tell this story … I’ve heard hundreds of stories by now over my nine years of how this story has positively impacted so many of your lives and your families’ lives … Even though Sonny’s going to leave Salem — maybe temporarily, maybe permanently — Freddie Smith will be right here on YouTube so we can connect.”

