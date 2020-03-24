‘Days of Our Lives’ fans tell us which stars they love the most (or love to hate): Share your own appreciations

It’s a tough time for the soap opera industry. Like lots of other entertainment media, daytime dramas have halted production out of concern for the coronavirus pandemic. Amid the crisis, we asked our readers to share their appreciations of their favorite “Days of Our Lives” characters and actors. Click above to see some of their favorites, and let us know here or in the comments below about anyone we missed, past or present, for a chance to be added to our list of adorations.

“Days” has proven resilient, weathering myriad changes in the television landscape over more than half a century on the airwaves. It used to be part of an NBC family of soaps including “Another World,” “The Doctors,” “Generations,” “Santa Barbara” and “Sunset Beach” over the years, but it has been all alone on the network’s lineup ever since 2007, when “Passions” was cancelled.

It hasn’t always been smooth sailing. In the fall of 2019 fans got a scare when it was revealed that the entire cast of the show had been released from their contracts. “Days” was ultimately renewed for another season — there’s still sand left in the hourglass after all — but unfortunately some stars won’t be coming back, including Galen Gering, Chandler Massey and Freddie Smith.

However, “Days” may be able to weather this particular COVID-19 storm the best out of all the daytime soap operas remaining. That’s because it shoots its episodes so far in advance that it has a stockpile of shows that will last until the fall. “General Hospital,” “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless” don’t shoot as many months ahead, so soap fans may be turning to the citizens of Salem to help get through this challenging time. Who are your favorite “Days” stars and characters, and why?