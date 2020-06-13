20 stars you didn’t know were Daytime Emmy nominees: Jason Alexander, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Sara Ramirez … [PHOTO GALLERY]

There are plenty of A-list stars nominated at the 2020 Daytime Emmys in well-known categories like talk show hosts Kelly Clarkson (“The Kelly Clarkson Show”), Jada Pinkett Smith (“Red Table Talk”) and Ellen DeGeneres (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”), to name just a few, but with dozens of categories covering a wide variety of broadcast, cable and streaming programs, there are a number of other big-name contenders you might not have noticed without looking a lot deeper on the ballot. Click above for 20 celebs you might not have known were Daytime Emmy nominees as writers, producers and performers.

There’s at least one chance for the Daytime Emmys to right a wrong. Jason Alexander is nominated twice (Best Writing for a Special Class Series, Best Original Song) for “Brainwashed by Toons,” which explores some of the harmful tropes that have been perpetuated by children’s cartoons over the years. Alexander’s nominated tune, “The Bad Guys?,” looks at the history of anti-Semitic imagery. If Alexander wins one or both of his categories it would be his first ever Emmy victory. He previously earned seven straight Primetime Emmy bids for Best Comedy Supporting Actor for “Seinfeld” (1992-1998) as well as one nom for Best Comedy Guest Actor for “Dream On” (1994), but he never won, so he still has a 28-year-old Emmy IOU to cash in.

Also nominated for Best Original Song is Sara Ramirez for “Everything Changed” from the series “The Feels,” for which she’s also nominated for Best Limited Performance in a Daytime Program. She was never recognized by the Primetime Emmys for her 12 seasons on the medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy,” but she did win a 2005 Tony Award for her featured role in the musical “Spamalot,” so if she wins a Daytime Emmy this year it would get her halfway to EGOT.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg of stars that also include past Emmy champs Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Will Ferrell and Ron Howard. How many of them do you think will win?

