2020 Daytime Emmys: Full list of categories to be presented during the virtual ceremony (and which ones you’ll have to wait for)

The 2020 Daytime Emmys are going to be a little different. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they’ll be presented in a virtual ceremony on June 26 as opposed to the originally planned three-night event that had been scheduled for the weekend of June 12 to June 14. Where and when the winners will be announced is going to be different too, and the television academy has announced which awards are going out at which ceremonies.

The following categories will be presented during the June 26 telecast on CBS at 8:00pm (ET/PT):

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Entertainment News Show

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series

Outstanding Digital Drama Series

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Outstanding Game Show Host

Outstanding Game Show

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Outstanding Special Class Special

Outstanding Culinary Series

Outstanding Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

These other categories will be announced immediately after the telecast on the Daytime Emmys’ social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Outstanding Makeup for A Drama Series

Outstanding Makeup

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series

Outstanding Hairstyling

Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama or Digital Series

Outstanding Costume Design

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design for a Drama or Digital Series

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design

Outstanding Promo – Topical

Outstanding Promo – Brand Image Campaign – Network or Program

Outstanding Directing for a Game Show

Outstanding Directing for Talk, Entertainment News, Morning Show

Outstanding Music Direction & Composition for a Drama or Digital Drama Series

Outstanding Original Song

Outstanding Casting for a Drama or Digital Drama Series

Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Series

Outstanding Technical Team

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Digital Drama Series

Outstanding Lighting Direction

Outstanding Multi-Cam Editing for a Drama or Digital Drama Series

Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing

Outstanding Writing for a Special Class Special

That still leaves several awards that will be announced at later dates. Prizes for digital dramas will get their own virtual ceremony on Sunday, July 19. That will be followed by children’s, animated, family and lifestyle program awards the following Sunday, July 26. What do you think of this schedule of awards?

Be sure to make your Daytime Emmy predictions so that Hollywood insiders can see how their shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions until winners are announced. And join in the fierce debate over the 2020 Daytime Emmys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our daytime TV forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.