2020 Daytime Emmys: Full list of categories to be presented during the virtual ceremony (and which ones you’ll have to wait for)

The 2020 Daytime Emmys are going to be a little different. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they’ll be presented in a virtual ceremony on June 26 as opposed to the originally planned three-night event that had been scheduled for the weekend of June 12 to June 14. Where and when the winners will be announced is going to be different too, and the television academy has announced which awards are going out at which ceremonies.
The following categories will be presented during the June 26 telecast on CBS at 8:00pm (ET/PT):
Outstanding Drama Series
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Entertainment News Show
Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series
Outstanding Digital Drama Series
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Outstanding Game Show Host
Outstanding Game Show
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
Outstanding Special Class Special
Outstanding Culinary Series
Outstanding Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
These other categories will be announced immediately after the telecast on the Daytime Emmys’ social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Outstanding Makeup for A Drama Series
Outstanding Makeup
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series
Outstanding Hairstyling
Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama or Digital Series
Outstanding Costume Design
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design for a Drama or Digital Series
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design
Outstanding Promo – Topical
Outstanding Promo – Brand Image Campaign – Network or Program
Outstanding Directing for a Game Show
Outstanding Directing for Talk, Entertainment News, Morning Show
Outstanding Music Direction & Composition for a Drama or Digital Drama Series
Outstanding Original Song
Outstanding Casting for a Drama or Digital Drama Series
Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Series
Outstanding Technical Team
Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Digital Drama Series
Outstanding Lighting Direction
Outstanding Multi-Cam Editing for a Drama or Digital Drama Series
Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing
Outstanding Writing for a Special Class Special
That still leaves several awards that will be announced at later dates. Prizes for digital dramas will get their own virtual ceremony on Sunday, July 19. That will be followed by children’s, animated, family and lifestyle program awards the following Sunday, July 26. What do you think of this schedule of awards?
