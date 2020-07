Daytime Emmy categories and presenters announced for July 26 ceremony honoring children’s, animation and more

The three-part Daytime Emmys are almost over. Top categories for dramas, talk shows and game shows were presented on June 26. Then digital drama prizes were given out on July 19. But there are still 46 categories to present to children’s programming, lifestyle shows and animation. Those awards will be handed out at 8:00pm Eastern on Sunday night, July 26, during a streaming ceremony hosted by Emmy winner Loni Love (“The Real”) that you can watch online.

In addition to Love, awards will be presented during the ceremony by Izabella Alvarez (Nickelodeon’s “The Loud House” and “The Casagrandes”), actress Tabitha Brown, Josh Dela Cruz (Nickelodeon’s “Blue’s Clues and You!”), Quintessa Swindell (Netflix’s “Trinkets”) and Andrew Zimmern (“The Zimmern List”).

Winners will be announced in the following 20 categories during the two-hour streaming event:

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Series

Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Program

Outstanding Young Adult Program

Outstanding Short Format Children’s Program

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series

Outstanding Children’s Animated Series

Outstanding Special Class Animated Program

Outstanding Educational or Informational Series

Outstanding Lifestyle Series

Outstanding Writing for a Special Class Series

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

Outstanding Special Class Series

Outstanding Special Class – Short Format Daytime Program

Outstanding Principal Performance in a Daytime Program

Outstanding Directing for a Children’s or Young Adult Program

Outstanding Limited Performance in a Daytime Program

Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program

Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program

Outstanding Host for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s, Young Adult or Animated Program

The remaining 26 awards will be announced on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram immediately after the ceremony is over at 10:00pm Eastern:

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Outstanding Culinary Host

Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program

Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program

Outstanding Writing for a Children’s or Young Adult Program

Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program

Outstanding Directing for an Animated Program

Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Daytime Program

Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Daytime Program

Outstanding Directing Special Class

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition

Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Live Action Program

Outstanding Main Title for an Animated Program

Outstanding Cinematography

Outstanding Single Camera Editing

Outstanding Multi Camera Editing

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Animated Program

Outstanding Sound Mixing

Outstanding Sound Mixing for an Animated Program

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Preschool Animated Program

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Live Action Program

Outstanding Sound Editing for an Animated Program

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

Outstanding Special Effects Costume, Makeup and Hairstyling