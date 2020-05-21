2020 Daytime Emmy nominations list: Full list of 47th Daytime Emmy nominees [UPDATING LIVE]

The 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations were announced on Thursday, May 21, live on CBS’a “The Talk.” So who made the cut at the 47th annual kudos? Scroll down for the list of nominees.

These nominations were originally scheduled to be announced on April 27, and the trophies were set to be handed out during two Creative Arts ceremonies on June 12 and June 13 and then the main ceremony on June 14, but those plans had to be revised after the coronavirus pandemic caused public events to be cancelled or postponed across the globe. (The Olympics and the Tony Awards were also among the high-profile events affected).

But the Daytime Emmys regrouped and winners will be presented during a virtual ceremony to be held on Friday night, June 26, on CBS, which will be the first time since 2011 that the awards are shown on a broadcast TV network. In recent years the ceremony was held as a webcast that streamed online. It’ll be the 14th time that the show airs on CBS, which is more than any other network. The Eye Network is typically one of the nominations leaders thanks to their shows including “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless,” “CBS This Morning” and the aforementioned “The Talk.”

Other changes at this year’s awards included a couple of major category shakeups: the awards for Best Younger Actor and Best Younger Actress, which have been handed out since the 1980s, were combined into a single prize for Best Younger Performer. And Best Musical Performance was removed after helping Broadway stays like Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt and Katrina Lenk get within striking distance of EGOT. So what do you think of this year’s nominees?

DRAMA

Best Drama Series

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

“Days of Our Lives”

“General Hospital”

“The Young and the Restless”

Best Actor

Steve Burton, “General Hospital”

Thorsten Kaye, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Jon Lindstrom, “General Hospital”

Thaao Penghlis, “Days of Our Lives”

Jason Thompson, “The Young and the Restless”

Best Actress

Finola Hughes, “General Hospital”

Katherine Kelly Lang, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Heather Tom, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Maura West, “General Hospital”

Arianne Zucker, “Days of Our Lives”

Best Supporting Actor

Mark Grossman, “The Young and the Restless”

Bryton James, “The Young and the Restless”

Wally Kurth, “Days of Our Lives'”

Chandler Massey, “Days of Our Lives”

James Patrick Stewart, “General Hospital”

Paul Telfer, “Days of Our Lives”

Best Supporting Actress

Tamara Braun, “General Hospital”

Rebecca Budig, “General Hospital”

Susan Seaforth Hayes, “Days of Our Lives”

Christel Khalil, “The Young and the Restless”

Annika Noelle, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Best Younger Performer

Sasha Calley, “The Young and the Restless”

Olivia Rose Keegan, “Days of Our Lives”

Katelyn MacMullen, “General Hospital”

Eden McCoy, “General Hospital”

Thia Megia, “Days of Our Lives”

Best Guest Performer

Elissa Kapneck, “The Young and the Restless”

Michael E. Knight, “General Hospital”

Eva LaRue, “The Young and the Restless”

Jeffrey Vincent Parise, “The Young and the Restless”

Chrishell Stause, “Days of Our Lives”

DIGITAL DRAMA

Best Digital Drama Series

“After Forever”

“The Bay”

“Dark/Web”

“Eastsiders”

“Studio City”

Best Actor in a Digital Drama

Kristos Andrews, “The Bay”

Alex Hurt, “The Rehearsal”

Brad James, “A House Divided”

Sean Kanan, “Studio City”

Brian White, “Bronx SIU”

Best Actress in a Digital Drama

Rowin Amone, “Issa Rae Present King Ester”

Mary Beth Evans, “The Bay”

Jade Harlow, “The Bay”

Cady Huffman, “After Forever”

Shanti Lowry, “Bronx SIU”

Best Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama

William Belli, “Eastsiders”

Leith M. Burke, “Eastsiders”

Tristan Rogers, “Studo City”

Lenny Wolpe, “After Forever”

Gregory Zarian, “Venice”

Best Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama

Tina Benko, “The Rehearsal”

Veanne Cox, “Indoor Boys”

Patrika Darbo, “Studio City”

Carolyn Hennesy, “Studio City”

Janet Hubert, “Issa Rae Presents King Ester”

Best Guest Performer in a Digital Drama

Rene Heger, “Dark/Web”

Mary Beth Peil, “After Forever”

Scott Turner Schofield, “Studio City”

Lin Shaye, “Eastsiders”

Graham Sibley, “Dark/Web”

TALK

Best Talk Show (Entertainment)

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

“GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Live with Kelly and Ryan”

“The Talk”

Best Talk Show Host (Entertainment)

“GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Live with Kelly and Ryan”

“Maury”

“The Talk”

Best Talk Show (Informative)

“Rachael Ray”

“Red Table Talk”

“The 3rd Hour of Today”

“Today Show with Hoda and Jenna”

“The View”

Best Talk Show Host (Informative)

“The View”

“Tamron Hall”

“Larry king Now”

“Today Show with Hoda and Jenna”

“Red Table Talk”

GAME

Best Game Show

“Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader”

“Double Dare”

“Family Feud”

“Jeopardy”

“The Price is Right”

Best Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, “Let’s Make a Deal”

Steve Harvey, “Family Feud”

Alfonso Ribeiro, “Catch-21”

Pat Sajak, “Wheel of Fortune”

Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy”

MORNING

Best Morning Show

“CBS Sunday Morning”

“CBS This Morning”

“Good Morning America

“Sunday Today with Willie Geist”

“Today Show”

Best Morning Show in Spanish

“Cafe CNN”

“Despierta America”

“Un Nuevo Dia”

ENTERTAINMENT

Best Entertainment News Show

“Access Hollywood”

“E! News”

“Entertainment Tonight”

“Extra”

“Inside Edition”

Best Entertainment Program in Spanish

“Destinos”

“El Corazon de Sergio Ramos”

“El Gordo y la Flaca”

“LOL: Last One Laughing”

“Nuestro Mundo”

LEGAL

Best Legal/Courtroom Show

“Hot Bench”

“Judge Judy”

“Judge Mathis”

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”

“The People’s Court”

CULINARY/INFORMATIVE

Best Culinary Series

“Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro”

“Giada Entertains”

“Milk Street”

“30 Minute Meals”

“Valerie’s Home Cooking”

Best Lifestyle Series

“Ask This Old House”

“George to the Rescue”

“Home Made Simple with Laila Ali”

“Open House”

“This Old House”

Best Travel/Adventure Program

“Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild”

“Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin”

“Rock the Park”

“Samantha Brown’s Places To Love”

“The Zimmern List”

Best Educational/Informational Series

“Could You Survive the Movies?”

“Deadly Engineering”

“Glad You Asked”

“Mission Unstoppable”

“SciGirls”

CHILDREN’S

Best Preschool Children’s Series

“Blue’s Clues and You”

“Dino Dana”

“Helpsters”

“Ryan’s Mystery Playdate”

“Sesame Street”

Best Children’s/Family Series

“Bunk’d”

“Holly Hobbie”

“Just Add Magic”

“Odd Squad”

Best Young Adult Program

“Alexa and Katie”

“The Inspectors”

“Light as a Feather”

“Shook”

“Trinkets”

Best Short Format Children’s Program

“Muppet Babies: Play Date”

“Mushroom and the Forest of the World”

“Sesame Street in Communities: A Place for You”

“Sesame Street in Communities: Meet Salia”

“Snoopy in Space”

ANIMATION

Best Preschool Children’s Animated Series

“Bubble Guppies”

“Doc McStuffins”

“Floogals”

“Norman Picklestripes”

“Vampirina”

Best Children’s Animated Series

“Arthur”

“Craig of the Creek”

“The Dragon Prince”

“The Loud House”

“Niko and the Sword of Light”

“Trolls: The Beat Goes On”

Best Special Class Animated Program

“Big City Greens: Green Christmas”

“Carmen Sandiego”

“Elena of Avalor: The Magic Within”

“The Last Kids on Earth”

“Milo Murphy’s Law”

SPECIAL CLASS

Best Special Class Series

“The Day I Picked My Parents”

“Retro Tech”

“Returning the Favor”

“SuperSoul Sunday”

“Welcome Home”

Best Special Class Special

“93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day”

“Hate Among Us”

“Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration”

“This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special”

“The Young and the Restless: Kristoff St. John Tribute”

Best Special Class Short Format Program

“Ally”

“The Brave”

“Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10”

“Ready Jet Cook”

“Rewind Nature”

INTERACTIVE

Best Interactive Media for a Daytime Program

“Blue’s Clues and You”

“Jeopardy”

“Light as a Feather”

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 360 Live”

“Scribbles and Ink”

PROMOTIONAL

Best Daytime Promotional Announcement (Topical)

“Days of Our Lives” (Flash Forward)

“Dr. Phil” (Rodney Reed)

“Jeopardy” (Jeopardy All Star Games)

“Nick Jr Paw Patrol Ready, Race, Rescue” (Trailer)

“Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas” (Launch)

“The Star Wars Show” (Stars Wars Animals: The Trench Run)

Best Daytime Promotional Announcement (Brand Image Campaign)

“Archibald’s Next Big Thing” (Series Launch)

“Disney Team of Heroes”

“Family Feud” (On Pause)

“Sesame Street” (50th Memories: #ThisIsMyStreet Campaign)

“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” (She-Ra International Women’s Day 2019)