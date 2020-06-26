2020 Daytime Emmy predictions: Our official odds in 22 categories led by ‘Young and Restless,’ Kelly Clarkson and more

The 47th Daytime Emmy Awards are on Friday night, June 26, in a virtual ceremony on CBS and hosted by “The Talk” stars Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood, Sharon Osbourne and Marie Osmond. But who will actually win? Scroll down for our predictions in 22 categories, which have been calculated based on the combined predictions of hundreds of Gold Derby users. Nominees are listed below in order of their racetrack odds, with our projected winner highlighted in gold.

CBS’s top-rated soap opera “The Young and the Restless” will be the big winner in top categories, according to our users. It’s the front-runner for Best Drama Series, which would be its second victory in a row and its 11th overall. That would put it just two victories shy of “General Hospital,” which has won a record 13 times over the decades. “Y&R” is also tipped to win three acting prizes: Best Actor (Jason Thompson), Best Supporting Actor (Bryton James) and Best Supporting Actress (Christel Khalil). And the show’s writing staff is also favored by our odds.

Meanwhile, “Days of Our Lives” is expected to take home acting prizes for young performer Olivia Rose Keegan and guest star Chrishell Stause. “The Bold and the Beautiful” is the front-runner for Best Actress (Katherine Kelly Lang). The “General Hospital” directing team will go home with the gold. And Netflix’s short form series “Eastsiders” has the edge for Best Digital Drama Series.

Beyond drama categories, “Jeopardy” is predicted to win Best Game Show for a record-extending 17th time, while we think “The Talk” will take Best Entertainment Talk Show for the third time — though our odds say the hosting prize will go to Kelly Clarkson for the inaugural season of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Do you think our odds are spot-on or dead wrong? See who else we’re betting on below, and make or update your predictions here before winners are announced.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“The Young and the Restless” — 5/2

“General Hospital” — 59/20

“Days of Our Lives” — 16/5

“The Bold and the Beautiful” — 69/20

BEST ACTOR

Jason Thompson, “The Young and the Restless” — 10/3

Steve Burton, “General Hospital” — 39/10

Jon Lindstrom, “General Hospital” — 4/1

Thorsten Kaye, “The Bold and the Beautiful” — 9/2

Thaao Penghlis, “Days of Our Lives” — 9/2

BEST ACTRESS

Katherine Kelly Lang, “The Bold and the Beautiful” — 17/5

Maura West, “General Hospital” — 37/10

Arianne Zucker, “Days of Our Lives” — 9/2

Finola Hughes, “General Hospital” — 9/2

Heather Tom, “The Bold and the Beautiful” — 9/2

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Bryton James, “The Young and the Restless” — 37/10

Chandler Massey, “Days of Our Lives” — 4/1

Wally Kurth, “Days of Our Lives” — 5/1

Mark Grossman, “The Young and the Restless” — 11/2

Paul Telfer, “Days of Our Lives” — 6/1

James Patrick Stuart, “General Hospital” — 13/2

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Christel Khalil, “The Young and the Restless” — 7/2

Tamara Braun, “General Hospital” — 19/5

Annika Noellee, “The Bold and the Beautiful” — 4/1

Rebecca Budig, “General Hospital” — 9/2

Susan Seaforth Hayes, “Days of Our Lives” — 9/2

BEST YOUNG PERFORMER

Olivia Rose Keegan, “Days of Our Lives” — 10/3

Sasha Calle, “The Young and the Restless” — 39/10

Eden McCoy, “General Hospital” — 4/1

Thia Megia, “Days of Our Lives” — 9/2

Katelyn MacMullen, “General Hospital” — 9/2

BEST GUEST PERFORMER

Chrishell Stause, “Days of Our Lives” — 17/5

Michael E. Knight, “General Hospital” — 39/10

Eva LaRue, “The Young and the Restless” — 4/1

Jeffrey Vincent Parise, “The Young and the Restless” — 9/2

Elissa Kapneck, “The Young and the Restless” — 9/2

BEST WRITING TEAM

“The Young and the Restless” — 51/20

“General Hospital” — 3/1

“Days of Our Lives” — 16/5

“The Bold and the Beautiful” — 17/5

BEST DIRECTING TEAM

“General Hospital” — 12/5

“The Young and the Restless” — 59/20

“The Bold and the Beautiful” — 10/3

“Days of Our Lives” — 69/20

BEST DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

“Eastsiders” — 10/3

“The Bay” — 37/10

“After Forever” — 4/1

“Studio City” — 9/2

“Dark/Web” — 9/2

BEST ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

“The Talk” — 7/2

“The Kelly Clarkson Show, “19/5

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” — 39/10

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” — 9/2

“GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke” — 9/2

BEST ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

Kelly Clarkson, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” — 16/5

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osborne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Marie Osmond, “The Talk” — 4/1

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” — 9/2

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, Keke Palmer, “GMA3” — 9/2

Maury Povich, “Maury” — 9/2

BEST INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

“Rachael Ray” — 69/20

“The View” — 37/10

“Red Table Talk” — 4/1

“Today Show with Hoda and Jenna” — 9/2

“The 3rd Hour of Today” — 9/2

BEST INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST

Tamron Hall, “Tamron Hall” — 17/5

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, “Red Table Talk” — 39/10

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Ana Navarro, “The View” — 4/1

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, “Today Show with Hoda and Jenna” — 9/2

Larry King, “Larry King Now” — 9/2

BEST GAME SHOW

“Jeopardy” — 31/10

“The Price is Right” — 39/10

“Family Feud” — 4/1

“Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader” — 9/2

“Double Dare” — 9/2

BEST GAME SHOW HOST

Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy” — 31/10

Wayne Brady, “Let’s Make a Deal” — 4/1

Steve Harvey, “Family Feud” — 4/1

Pat Sajak, “Wheel of Fortune” — 9/2

Alfonso Ribeiro, “Catch 21” — 9/2

BEST CULINARY SHOW

“Valerie’s Home Cooking” — 16/5

“Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro” — 39/10

“Giada Entertains” — 9/2

“30 Minute Meals” — 9/2

“Milk Street” — 9/2

BEST MORNING SHOW

“CBS Sunday Morning” — 16/5

“Today Show” — 39/10

“Good Morning America” — 4/1

“Sunday Today with Willie Geist” — 9/2

“CBS This Morning” — 9/2

BEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SHOW

“Entertainment Tonight” — 82/25

“Access Hollywood” — 19/5

“Extra” — 9/2

“Inside Edition” — 9/2

“E! News” — 9/2

BEST CHILDREN’S ANIMATED SERIES

“The Loud House” — 18/5

“Arthur” — 39/10

“The Dragon Prince” — 5/1

“Trolls: The Beat Goes On” — 11/2

“Niko and the Sword of Light” — 6/1

“Craig of the Creek” — 7/1

BEST PERFORMER IN AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Tom Kenny, “SpongeBob SquarePants” — 16/5

Marieve Herington, “Big City Greens” — 4/1

Paget Brewster, “Duck Tales” — 4/1

Parker Simmons, “Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart” — 9/2

Chris Houghton, “Big City Greens” — 9/2

BEST HOST OF A DAYTIME PROGRAM

Andrew Zimmern, “The Zimmern List” — 10/3

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, “Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration” — 19/5

Mike Rowe, “Returning the Favor” — 4/1

Jeff Corwin, “Ocean Treks” — 9/2

Mo Rocca and Alie Ward, “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” — 9/2

