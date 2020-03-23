Daytime Emmys ceremonies have been cancelled, but celebrate soaps by looking back at every Best Actress winner ever

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences decided to cancel its planned Daytime Emmy Awards, which had been scheduled for June 12, 13 and 14, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But you can take a walk down memory lane with every Best Actress winner from before the world was upended. Click above to take a journey to the past.

Perhaps surprisingly, the most iconic actress in soap opera history, Susan Lucci, only won this award once for her role as Erica Kane on “All My Children,” though it wasn’t for a lack of trying. In one of the most notorious losing streaks in Emmy history, she was nominated a whopping 19 times before finally prevailing in 1999, and with 21 bids overall she’s the most nominated performer in the history of the category.

Another legendary star wasn’t nominated nearly as many times, but holds the record for the most victories for Best Actress: Erika Slezak took home the prize six times between 1984 and 2005 for her role as Victoria Lord on “One Life to Live.” She was especially famous for playing Viki’s various alternate personalities as she suffered from dissociative identity disorder. We know how much awards voters love dual roles: Sally Field (“Sybil”) and Toni Collette (“United States of Tara”) won Primetime Emmys for portraying DID.

It wasn’t just Slezak who won for “OLTL.” That show holds the record as the most awarded soap in this category with 11. In addition to Slezak’s six trophies, Judith Light won twice, while Robin Strasser, Hillary B. Smith and Susan Haskell won once apiece.

Who else won Best Actress at the Daytime Emmys? Who’s your favorite winner ever? Who do you think should have won who didn’t?