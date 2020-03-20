Daytime Emmys 2020 called off due to coronavirus: ‘It would simply be irresponsible to move forward’

The Daytime Emmy Awards will not be going ahead as scheduled. The 47th annual event honoring the best in daytime dramas, talk shows, game shows and more had been scheduled to be handed out over the course of three nights from June 12 to June 14 (two Creative Arts ceremonies followed by the main event). But even with the awards three months away the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences isn’t taking any chances given the rapid spread of the coronavirus around the world.

NATAS chairman Terry O’Reilly said in a statement, “Given our concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided that we will not be staging the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena this coming June. As there are so many unknowns right now with the flow of information changing on a daily, almost hourly, basis, it would simply be irresponsible to move forward with our annual celebration of excellence in daytime television at this time.”

Daytime Emmys executive director Brent Stanton added, “While we realize this is disappointing, this does not mean we will not be celebrating the work selected for recognition in our awards judging processes. Judging continues, and we look forward to announcing our incredibly talented nominees later this spring. We are working on some interesting alternative ideas for how to best recognize the honorees later this year and will share more details in the weeks ahead.”

The Daytime Emmys join a long, long list of entertainment events that have had to be shut down or delayed, including SXSW, Coachella and even the Cannes Film Festival. The pandemic even hit the Razzies, which had planned a broadcast ceremony on March 14 but had to scrap that in favor of a video announcement of the winners on March 16. And all the soap operas that are to be awarded by the Daytime Emmys have closed production (though these awards will be for the calendar year 2019, so all the eligible material already aired).

But it sounds like we’ll still be learning the Daytime Emmy nominees, which had been scheduled to be announced on April 27. What do you think NATAS should do? Delay their ceremony? Cancel it outright? Simply announce winners in a press release or video presentation?