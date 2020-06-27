Daytime Emmys 2020 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User JPetrizzi78 for getting the highest score of 72.22% when predicting the Daytime Emmys winners on Friday night, June 26.

More than 400 people worldwide predicted these 2020 Emmy champs in 18 categories presented virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Our top scorer got 13 of these categories correct, including “The Young and the Restless” for Best Drama Series and four out of the six drama acting winners: Best Actor (Jason Thompson, “Y&R”), Best Supporting Actor (Bryton James, “Y&R”), Best Supporting Actress (Tamara Braun, “General Hospital”) and Best Young Performer (Olivia Rose Keegan, “Days of Our Lives”).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our six Editors predicting, Paul Sheehan is in first place with 55.56% (10 out of 18 correct picks). We then have a five-way tie at 50% for Chris Beachum, Marcus James Dixon, Joyce Eng, Zach Laws, and Daniel Montgomery. See Editors’ scores.

