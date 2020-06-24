2020 Daytime Emmys presenters: Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Kelsey Grammer, Cookie Monster and more will give out awards

The 2020 Daytime Emmys will take place on Friday night, June 26, during an unprecedented virtual ceremony necessitated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But there are still a number of stars slated to present the kudos. And they run the gamut from soap stars to talk show hosts to a beloved Muppet.

Those presenters will include Gayle King (“CBS This Morning”), Kelsey Grammer (“Light as a Feather,” “Cheers,” “Frasier”), Melody Thomas Scott (“The Young and the Restless”), Kathie Lee Gifford (“Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee,” “Today Show”), Cookie Monster (“Sesame Street”), Scott Evans (“Access Hollywood”), Patrika Darbo (“Studio City,” “Days of Our Lives,” “The Bold and the Beautiful”), Kevin Frazier (“Entertainment Tonight”), Wayne Brady (“Let’s Make a Deal,” “B&B”), Michael Strahan (“Good Morning America,” “GMA3”), James Reynolds (“Days”), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (“B&B”), Maurice Benard (“General Hospital”), Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest (“Live with Kelly and Ryan”), Nate Burleson (“Extra”), Sunny Hostin (“The View”), and Eric Braeden (“Y&R”).

Several of those are also current nominees, including Grammer, whose show “Light as a Feather” is up for Best Young Adult Program; Brady, already a multiple Emmy winner and again a Best Game Show Host contender for “Let’s Make a Deal”; and Best Entertainment Talk Show host nominees and past winners Ripa and Seacrest, among others.

Meanwhile, daytime drama stars MacInnes Wood and Benard are the reigning champions for Best Actress and Best Actor, respectively, though neither is nominated again this year. Reynolds is also a recent Best Actor champ, having won that award in 2018 for playing Abe Carver on “Days.” Who are you most looking forward to seeing at this virtual ceremony on CBS? Will this be a model for award shows going forward?

