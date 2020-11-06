‘Dead to Me’ on track to earn Golden Globe noms for series and Christina Applegate, but what about Linda Cardellini?

At last year’s Golden Globes, Netflix’s fan-fave comedy series “Dead to Me” earned just a single nomination in Best TV Comedy Actress for Christina Applegate. This year for it second season, Gold Derby’s predictions favor Applegate to receive a repeat bid and for the show to break into Best Comedy Series. Meanwhile, co-lead Linda Cardellini is predicted to just miss out on a nom, as she comes in seventh place on our chart.

Applegate plays Jen Harding on the dark comedy, a real estate agent who’s dealing with the aftermath of her husband’s death. Cardellini takes on the role of Jen’s out-of-nowhere new friend Judy Hale, who knows more than she’s letting on. Supporting actor contender James Marsden portrays twin brothers Steve and Ben Wood, both of whom become intertwined in the Jen/Judy relationship.

Season 2 of “Dead to Me” streamed May 8 on Netflix, right near the end of the Emmy eligibility period. It picked up a trio of Emmy noms for series, Applegate and Cardellini. The comedy has since been renewed for a third and final season to air at a later date.

Last year, Golden Globes voters picked “Fleabag” as their favorite comedy series of 2019, with “Barry,” “The Kominsky Method,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “The Politician” as the other four nominees. Only “The Politician” is eligible to compete again, which opens up a whopping four slots for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to consider. Will voters go back to laffers they’ve nominated in the past, or instead branch out and welcome new blood?

Based on Gold Derby’s exclusive Golden Globe predictions for Best Comedy Series, “Schitt’s Creek” has 10/3 odds to win the top prize, just as it did at the Emmy Awards. The other four likely nominees are “The Great” (4/1 odds), “Ramy” (9/2 odds), “What We Do in the Shadows” (6/1 odds) and “Dead to Me” (21/2 odds).

As for the Best TV Comedy Actress race, Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) is the odds-on front-runner at 82/25. The other four leading ladies who are predicted to hear their names called on nominations morning are Elle Fanning for “The Great” (4/1 odds), Applegate (9/2 odds), Issa Rae for “Insecure” (5/1 odds) and Jane Levy for “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (8/1 odds).

