‘Dead Wrong’ Ken Jeong: Frog gives ‘The Masked Singer’ judge new nickname after a dozen failed guesses

So far in Season 3 of “The Masked Singer,” there have been 12 celebrities unmasked in front of America. Everyone from Lil Wayne (Robot) to Sarah Palin (Bear) to Bret Michaels (Banana) has removed their costumed mask to reveal their secret identities. Judges Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy currently lead the panel with five out of 12 correct guesses, while Nicole Scherzinger is right behind them with four. Sadly, Ken Jeong still has zero correct guesses after a dozen episodes, a track record that earned him the nickname “Dead Wrong” from the Frog in Wednesday’s episode. We’re tracking the judges’ scores all season long, so scroll down to see the updated tallies.

The costumed amphibian unveiled a key set of clues this week: a “Thank God It’s Frogday” tag, a keyboard, shoes and an ice cube tray. As the judges poured over the clues, Frog explained, “This bag is the clue jackpot to help you figure me out, especially you, Doctor, because as always, Ken Jeong Dead Wrong.” Earlier in the season Frog first teased Ken when he sang “wrong wr-wrong wrong wrong,” an ode to Sisqo‘s iconic “Thong Song” lyrics. Is there a Ken/Frog feud on the horizon?

This week Frog took on “Fireball” by Pitbull, which was so energetic and on-key the audience named him the winner of his face-off against Kitty. (Here’s how voting works on “The Masked Singer.”) “That performance was lit!” Nicole shouted from her chair.

Guest judge Sharon Osbourne called him “a great showman” and noted his dance moves were “so smooth.” She then jokingly cheated on her rock star husband Ozzy Osbourne when she asked Frog, “What are you doing later?” Ken quickly interjected that the judges and contestants were supposed to remain “separate,” so Sharon slyly asked the ribbity singer to “call” her.

Here’s our running tally of the judges’ correct guesses in Season 3:

Robin Thicke: 5/12

Chaka Khan as Miss Monster

Dionne Warwick as Mouse

JoJo Siwa as T-Rex

Rob Gronkowski as White Tiger

Bret Michaels as Banana

Jenny McCarthy: 5/12

Dionne Warwick as Mouse

JoJo Siwa as T-Rex

Rob Gronkowski as White Tiger

Jordyn Woods as Kangaroo

Bret Michaels as Banana

Nicole Scherzinger: 4/12

Chaka Khan as Miss Monster

Dionne Warwick as Mouse

JoJo Siwa as T-Rex

Bret Michaels as Banana

Ken Jeong: 0/12

No correct guesses so far

