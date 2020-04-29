‘Defending Jacob’ showrunner Mark Bomback reveals origins of Chris Evans show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“It’s just not the kind of story that is easily made into a film anymore, but while I was reading it, I kept on thinking this would make an incredible limited series,” screenwriter Mark Bomback reveals in his exclusive interview with Gold Derby (watch the video above) about the origins of the new limited series based on the 2012 novel of the same name by William Landay. Bomback received the book three years ago from production company Anonymous Content, which had optioned it for film after “Harry Potter” screenwriter Steve Kloves had failed to adapt it for previous rights holder Warner Bros. Likening it to the 2003’s Oscar-winning “Mystic River,” Bomback responded to how “Defending Jacob” had “the twists and turns of a great thriller, but also really is about what it means to be a human being.”

A screenwriter known for the “Die Hard,” “Divergent,” “Planet of the Apes” and “Wolverine” franchises, “Defending Jacob” represents only Bomback’s second foray into television and his first as an executive producer or showrunner, which he notes as having been “part of the appeal.” Bomback courted Oscar nominee Morten Tyldum to direct and executive produce all eight episodes because Bomback thought that the esthetic and worldview of Tyldum’s 2011 Norwegian film “Headhunters” “would be an interesting fit,” plus Tyldum shared Bomback’s reference point of “Mystic River.”

Starring executive producer Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery as the parents of the eponymous murder suspect, Apple TV+ released the first three episodes last week. Bomback continues about the attraction of the project, “I have four kids and my central preoccupation is how much I’m screwing them up and to what extent I do or don’t know really who they are and to what extent we can know who anybody is who we love, so the story that I was trying to tell was really about the parents’ experiences, so the whodunit is seen through the lens of who do the parents think did it?”

