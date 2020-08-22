Are we underestimating Demi Lovato at the VMAs? These top users think her self-‘Love’ will win Video for Good

Can Demi Lovato upset Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards? They’re both nominated for Video for Good at this year’s awards, and while Swift is the front-runner according to the combined predictions of all our users, a few of our top users think Lovato will overtake her.

Swift is the defending champion for Video for Good. She won it last year for defending gay rights with “You Need to Calm Down,” whose video was filled with queer celebs including RuPaul Charles, Laverne Cox, “Queer Eye‘s” Fab Five and more. This time she’s nominated for “The Man,” in which hair and makeup disguise her as a male character to comment on sexism. Given Swift’s popularity, it’s no surprise that most of our users think she has the edge, though “The Man” has less than a quarter as many YouTube views as “You Need to Calm Down” and didn’t make quite as big a splash on the charts, topping out at number-23 on the Billboard Hot 100. That could be important since these awards are voted on by fans.

Lovato’s self-love anthem “I Love Me” had similar YouTube views as “The Man” — 41 million as of this writing, compared to Swift’s 47 million — but it charted higher, reaching number-18, and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. So the song was certainly popular enough, and Lovato has passionate fans of her own. After all, they voted her the winner of this category in 2012 for “Skyscraper” back when this category was known as Best Video with a Message. So this time she’s backed by one of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s VMAs, and by two of our All-Star Top 24 who got the best predictions when you combine the last two years’ results.

Fans of Lovato may be especially inclined to support her since she has been open about her mental health and substance abuse struggles, including a deeply personal and confessional performance at the Grammys earlier this year. And since this is Lovato’s only fan-voted category this year, it’s the one place for her backers to rally around her. So “I Love Me” just may be enough to win her a second VMA.

Be sure to make your MTV Video Music Award predictions so that music executives and top name stars can see how they’re faring in our odds. Don’t be afraid to jump in now since you can keep changing your predictions until winners are announced on August 30. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. And join in the fierce debate over the 2020 VMAs taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.