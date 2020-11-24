Fall in love with Derek Hough for the night: This ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance made us miss him as a pro

“Let’s Fall in Love [with Derek Hough] for the Night” on “Dancing with the Stars”! The six-time Mirror Ball Trophy-winning pro-turned-season 29 judge performed an exhibition routine in the middle of the grand finale to Finneas‘s song . And in doing so he reminded us what made him famous in the first place. Watch his performance above.

Never one to rest on his laurels, the Emmy-winning choreographer explored new territory, adding tap into his routine along with a lot of risky prop work including one particularly nail-biting maneuver with a ladder. It was the second time Hough graced the dance floor this season; a few weeks ago he and his life partner Hayley Erbert showed off a paso doble. And the two performances put together might be worthy of his next Emmy reel.

But do you think he should come back next season? And if so, in what capacity? He filled in for Len Goodman at the judges’ table since Goodman was unable to fly back to the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hough had left the show a few seasons earlier as a professional dancer and went on to judge another competition series, NBC’s “World of Dance.”

And Hough proved to be a capable judge, able to deliver constructive criticism while always making the celebs feel like he’s fundamentally on their side. He has the instincts of a teacher, honed from all his past seasons training celebrities on the show. But would you like to have him back as a judge? Should he maybe returned to the dance floor as a pro? Or maybe he could even host the show. Let us know what you think by voting in our poll below.