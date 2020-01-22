January 25 is busiest day on 2020 Oscars calendar: DGA Awards plus cinematographers, sound mixers and Annies

The third of the big four guilds — the DGA — weighs in with its choices for the best of the year on Saturday, January 25. Oscar watchers are sure to be in attendance. Since the Directors Guild of America aligned its awards with the academy back in 1950 all but eight of its picks went on to earn bragging rights as the director of the Best Picture winner at the Oscars.

But forgive those in attendance at the DGA Awards if they get distracted as results pour in that night from three other precursors prizes given out by the American Society of Cinematography, Cinema Audio Society and Annie Awards.

Final Oscar voting kicks off on January 30 and runs for just six days. The 92nd annual Academy Awards air live on ABC on February 9. For the second year in a row, the ceremony will not have a host.

All of the key dates on the Oscars calendar are detailed below. Winners events are in gold while nomination announcements are italicized.

Jan. 21 – ASC Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 21 – WGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 24 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 25 – Annie Awards

Jan. 25 – ASC Awards

Jan. 25 – CAS Awards

Jan. 25 – DGA Awards

Jan. 28 – CDG Awards

Jan. 29 – VES Awards

Jan. 29 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 30 – Oscars: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 30 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Closes

FEBRUARY

Feb. 1 – ADG Awards

Feb. 1 – WGA Awards

Feb. 2 – BAFTA Awards

Feb. 4 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes

Feb. 8 – Independent Spirit Awards

Feb. 9 – Oscars

