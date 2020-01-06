DGA Awards TV nominations: Series categories delayed till Friday, ‘Fosse/Verdon’ leads limited/TV movie race

The Directors Guild of America announced only a handful of nominations on the TV front on January 6, after a glitch in voting. Jill Soloway, who won in 2015 for helming “Transparent,” was left off the ballot for the series finale. So the guild is letting its members recast their votes in that category. The DGA will reveal the results of that on Friday, along with the nominees for drama series and specials. (The feature film nominations are still a go for Tuesday.)

Among Monday’s nominations, “Fosse/Verdon” led the way with three bids in the TV Movie or Limited Series race: Emmy nominees Thomas Kail and Jessica Yu are joined by Minki Spiro. Emmy champ Johan Renck (“Chernobyl”), Emmy nominee Ava DuVernay (“When They See Us”) and Vince Gilligan (“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”) round out the race.

SEE Over 100 interviews with 2020 Oscar contenders

Conspicuously absent from the documentary category is Oscar frontrunner “Apollo 11” (Todd Douglas Miller), perhaps that’s due to its heavy reliance on archival footage. The nominees are: “American Factory” (Steven Bogner and Julia Reichert), “The Cave” (Feras Fayyad), “Honeyland” (Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska), “Maiden” (Alex Holmes) and “One Child Nation” (Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang).

Cinema heavyweights pop up throughout the other categories as well, including in the races for Commercials (Spike Jonze and Ridley Scott), Reality Program (Jon Favreau for “The Chef Show”) and Children’s Program (Barry Sonnenfeld for “A Series of Unfortunate Events”).

Winners in all categories will be announced at the 72nd Annual DGA Awards on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

TV Movie or Limited Series

Ava DuVernay – “When They See Us”

Vince Gilligan – “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

Thomas Kail – “Fosse/Verdon”

Episode: “Nowadays”

Johan Renck – “Chernobyl”

Minkie Spiro – “Fosse/Verdon”

Episode: “All I Care About Is Love”

Jessica Yu – “Fosse/Verdon”

Episode: “Glory”

Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming

Paul G. Casey – “Real Time with Bill Maher”

Episode: “1730”

Nora S. Gerard – “CBS Sunday Morning”

Episode: “40th Anniversary”

Jim Hoskinson – “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Episode: “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Incubus”

Don Roy King – “Saturday Night Live”

Episode: “Eddie Murphy; Lizzo”

Paul Pennolino, Christopher Werner – “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Episode: “SLAPP Suits”

Reality Programs

Hisham Abed – “Queer Eye”

Episode: “Black Girl Magic”

Jason Cohen – “Encore!”

Episode: “Annie”

Jon Favreau – “The Chef Show”

Episode: “Hog Island”

Ashley S. Gorman – “First Responders Live”

Episode: “103”

Patrick McManus – “American Ninja Warrior”

Episode: “1116 Las Vegas National Finals Night 4”

Children’s Program

Dean Israelite – “Are You Afraid of the Dark?”

Episode: “Part One: Submitted for Your Approval”

Jack Jameson – “Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Special”

Luke Matheny – “Ghostwriter”

Episode: “Ghost in the World”

Amy Schatz – “Song of Parkland”

Barry Sonnenfeld – “A Series of Unfortunate Events”

Episode: “Penultimate Peril: Part 1”

Commercials

Fredrick Bond – “Lighter Than Air,” HP Elite Dragonfly; “Take it Lightly,” Coca-Cola Light; “Nap,” iPhone

Spike Jonze – “Dream It,” Squarespace; “The New Normal,” Medman

Mark Molloy – “Underdogs,” Apple

Ridley Scott – “The Seven Worlds,” Hennessy X.O.

Dougal Wilson – “Train,” AT&T

Documentary

Steven Bogner, Julia Reichert – “American Factory”

Feras Fayyad, “The Cave”

Alex Holmes, “Maiden”

Ljubomir Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska, “Honeyland”

Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang, “One Child Nation”

Be sure to make your Oscar nominee predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before nominees are announced on January 13. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.