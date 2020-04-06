Ride ’em, spiritual cowboy! Dillon James (‘American Idol’) does justice to a Bob Dylan classic and makes the Top 20 [WATCH VIDEO]

Who doesn’t love a tale of redemption and recovery?”American Idol” hopeful Dillon James might be just 26, but he has gone to homeless hell and back after overcoming his addiction to alcohol and drugs. With an ornate tattoo of Jesus Christ that encases his entire torso, this construction worker from Bakersfield, Calif., has made a definite commitment to cleaning up his act.

When we first met Dillon during the audition rounds, he told the judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan that he had a good home life growing up. But when he got older, “I met my trials and tribulations.” Now that the singer is sober, he is “trying to do better than what I was doing before.”

When he was at his worse, Dillon confessed, “I lost pretty much lost everything. I found myself on the streets with no money.” Instead of going off the deep end, however, Dillon reconnected with his family. We see him working with his dad, who owns an asphalt company. He said he fell in love with music at a young age and never fell out of love with it. “It kind of became like a friend who never leaves. It helped me out a lot.”

He chose to sing Bob Dylan‘s “Make You Feel My Love” with a folky arrangement that allowed him to exhibit a soulful sincerity. Luke said he had a Chris Isaak thing going on while Lionel felt he sang the love ballad as if it were his own song. Katy called him mysterious and added that he has an interesting presence like “a country Post Malone.” She then confessed, “I love a spiritual cowboy.”

Some of that same spirituality was on display on the first Top 40 episode shot in Hawaii that aired last Sunday. It was something of an honor that the producers of “American Idol” chose Dillon’s performance as a kind of cliffhanger tease after he performed another Bob Dylan goldie-oldie, “The Times They Are a-Changin'” (watch above). Katy thought he looked like a star on stage, but also commented that she wished he would have leaned into the emotional part of his voice.

But there was no question that this unique lad who has conquered his demons wouldn’t make it into the Top 20 for 2020. And, given how the three judges have dropped hints this season that they are looking for the next Alejandro Aranda, it helps that Dillon is a singer-songwriter-musician as well. He has a selection of songs available on iTunes, including “Alone,” “Burn,” “Open Roads,” “Third Eye,” “Shooting Doubles” and “Getting High.” He also has a music video for one of his songs called “Long Ride Home.”

