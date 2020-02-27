Dionne Warwick (‘The Masked Singer’ Mouse) interview after the legend’s unmasking: ‘I had the best time. It was a ball!’ [WATCH]

The panel of judges finally got one right after guessing that iconic R&B Hall of Fame singer Dionne Warwick was hiding underneath the Mouse costume on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer.” “It was my pleasure baby,” Warwick replied when panelist Nicole Scherzinger mentioned it was an honor to have her on the show. “I just want to say this to all of you too,” Warwick continued in her post-show interview. “I had the best time. It was a ball!” Watch her performance of “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” by Natalie Cole above.

For their final guesses, Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and guest panelist Gabriel Iglesias all pinned Warwick as the Mouse. Ken Jeong was the only judge who refused to listen to reason and maintained that Mouse had to be another singing legend, Tina Turner.

Aside from how unique and telling Warwick’s legendary voice is, her clue package gave some pretty obvious hints as well. The prayer hands in Mouse’s package were a clue to Warwick’s hit song “I Say a Little Prayer for You.” Mouse’s mention of “anything less than gold” was a nod to Warwick hosting the hit TV series “Solid Gold.” The Brazil nuts in Mouse’s package were a clue to Warwick’s years living in Brazil.

Warwick also confessed to being a huge football fan (in particular the Raiders) and the numbers 1979 in her clue package were in reference to the year her award-winning album “Dionne” was released. “For my birthday about 20 years ago,” she said, “Al Davis made me an honorary coach for the Raiders.”

The legend is a six-time Grammy winner who ranks among the biggest hit makers of the rock era. With 56 singles charting on the Billboard Hot 100, she is one of the most-charted female vocalists of all time. In 2001, Warwick’s cousin Whitney Houston presented her with an induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Warwick became the second singer unmasked from Group B, following Tony Hawk as the Elephant. Performing next week in the Group B championship are The Banana, The Frog, The Kitty and The Taco. The top three will join Kangaroo, Turtle and White Tiger from Group A and three yet-to-be-seen characters from Group C in the Super 9. Who do YOU think will be eliminated next?

