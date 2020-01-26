Directors Guild Awards 2020 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User The Signature Pineapple for a perfect score of 100% when predicting the Directors Guild Awards winners on Saturday. He is actually tied with three other people — stfederici, boss and moviefanatic200 — at perfection but has a better point score total of 7,063 by using the 500 super bets wisely.

Over 1,700 people worldwide predicted these DGA champs in three film and seven TV categories in Los Angeles. Our top scorer got all of the seven categories correct, with such movie champs as “1917,” “American Factory” and “Honey Boy” plus television winners “Watchmen,” “Barry,” “Chernobyl” and “Saturday Night Live.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Editors predicting, seven are tied with 85.71% correct: Riley Chow, Joyce Eng, Daniel Montgomery, Matt Noble, Paul Sheehan, Susan Wloszczyna and myself. Up next at 71.43% are Marcus Dixon and Zach Laws. Rob Licuria and Tom O’Neil are then tied at 57.14%. See Editors’ scores.

