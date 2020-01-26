Directors Guild Awards Live Blog 2020: Early DGA winners are ‘Song of Parkland’ and ‘SNL’ [UPDATING LIVE]

To the frustration of many awards watchers, the annual Directors Guild of America ceremony doesn’t air live on TV. But worry not — Gold Derby has you covered with our informative play-by-play of the ceremony. Follow along with our updating live blog on Saturday, January 25 as we reveal all of the 2020 DGA Awards winners as they happen. We’ll also let you know the superstar presenters for the three film races and eight television categories plus the honorary awards.

Last year’s ceremony previewed the upcoming Academy Awards when the DGA voters named their Best Director winner as Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”). In fact, he was the sixth in a row to prevail at both kudos, following Guillermo del Toro for “The Shape of Water” (2017), Damien Chazelle for “La La Land” (2016), Alejandro G. Inarritu for “The Revenant” (2015), Inarritu for “Birdman” (2014) and Cuaron for “Gravity” (2013).

This year’s five feature film nominees are Sam Mendes (“1917”), Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”), Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”), Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) and Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”).

The television nominees include “Succession,” “Game of Thrones” and “Watchmen” for drama, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Barry” and “Veep” for comedy, and “When They See Us,” “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” “Chernobyl” and “Fosse/Verdon” for TV movies/limited series.

Honorary recipients for this 72nd DGA ceremony are Duncan Henderson (Frank Capra Achievement Award) and Arthur Lewis (Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Award).

Tonight’s confirmed presenters are Cuaron, Diane Amos, Todd Arnow, Dean-Charles Chapman, Terry Crews, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lee Jung Eun, Catherine Hardwicke, Norman Jewison, George MacKay, Chrissy Metz, Don Mischer, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Sam Rockwell, Katheryn Winnick and Constance Zimmer.

And now keep refreshing our updating live blog with all of the minute-by-minute action as it happens at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles:

7:30 p.m. — The red carpet is in full swing and all of the nominees are starting to arrive. The first awards will be handed out soon.

7:50 p.m. — Thomas Schlamme, president of the Directors Guild, gives a welcome speech to the crowd.

8:00 p.m. — The evening’s host, Judd Apatow, comes out to give his opening monologue, which includes jokes about politics, the lack of female nominees and the industry’s penchant for sending out DVD screeners.

8:10 p.m. — Metz is presenting the night’s first award for Children’s Programming. And the winner is … “Song of Parkland”!

8:14 p.m. — Medallion #1: Chapman and McKay present the first feature film nominee medallion to their “1917” director Sam Mendes.

8:23 p.m. — Crews steps out to present the variety/talk/news/sports series category. The prize goes to … “Saturday Night Live”!

8:26 p.m. — Now for the variety/talk/news/sports special trophy, which is awarded to … “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons”!

8:33 p.m. — Arnow presents the Frank Capra Achievement Award to Henderson for his career working behind the camera.

8:39 p.m. — Medallion #2: Now it’s time for Bong Joon Ho to receive his feature film medallion for “Parasite,” from scene-stealer Lee Jung Eun.

8:53 p.m. — Zimmer’s out on stage now to present the award for Reality Programming. This year’s winner is … “Encore”!

