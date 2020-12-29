Meet the Experts Directors panel: ‘The Father,’ ‘Greyhound,’ ‘I’m No Longer Here,’ ‘Sound of Metal’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

What kinds of collaborations do today’s top directors prefer? When do they know that they have gotten the perfect shot? How do they decide on casting? And which classic films do they revisit?

These were just some of the questions answered by four of filmdom’s top helmers during Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts panel, conducted virtually by this writer. Watch our full group interview with Fernando Frias de la Parra (“I’m No Longer Here”), Darius Marder (“Sound of Metal”), Aaron Schneider (“Greyhound”) and Florian Zeller (“The Father”) above. And click on each name above to view individual panels with each person.

All four of our panelists also took part in separate individual interviews that delved deeper into their own films. Watch each of these by clicking on their names below.

Fernando Frias de la Parra’ first feature, “Rezeta,” won the Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature at the 2014 Slamdance Film Festival. And his 2009 documentary “Calentamiento Local” was named Best Digital Film at FICCO (Festival Internacional de Cine Contemporáneo).

Darius Marder wrote, directed and edited the 2009 Indie Spirit nominated documentary “Loot” and co-wrote Derek Cianfrance‘s acclaimed 2012 character study “The Place Beyond the Pines.”

Aaron Schneider won an Oscar in 2004 for his short film “Two Soldiers” and was an Emmy nominee in 1996 for his lensing of “Murder One.” His feature film directorial debut, “Get Low,” won an Indie Spirit award in 2011.

Florian Zeller is one of France’s most prolific playwrights, with a string of hit that have transferred to London’s West End and Broadway in recent years, including “The Father,” “The Mother,” and “The Height of the Storm.”

