Disney Plus family movies: 15 best live-action classics to watch now

For those of us who grew up during the golden age of Disney live-action movies, we especially adored the House of Mouse’s stable of young stars. Most notably, there was fair-haired British import Hayley Mills, boy-next-door Tommy Kirk, who first broke out on TV in “The Hardy Boys” that aired during “The Mickey Mouse Show,” and that very definition of a Disney kid, Kevin Corcoran, who nailed the pesky pipsqueak brother archetype to a T as a character known as Moochie.

Adult performers like Dean Jones, Guy Williams, Fred MacMurray, Maureen O’Hara, Julie Andrews and even a young Sean Connery pre-Bond were happy to join in the family-friendly fun over the years. Many of these 15 kid-bait titles listed here have been remade over the years by the studio since the originals came out. But those who know there is nothing better than OG Disney fare.

Thanks to the arrival of Disney Plus, you and your clan can enjoy old-school entertainment through a haze of nostalgia or with fresh eyes for first-timers. Not every option is a full-blown winner, but most would be considered as true House of Mouse classics.

With so many of us stuck in the house because of the current health crisis, we are craving entertainment that can be truly enjoyed by all ages. Check out this treasure trove of true golden oldies, courtesy of Uncle Walt and Disney’s streaming service.

