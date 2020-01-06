Disney+: 25 Oscar-winning movies streaming right now, from ‘Pinocchio’ to ‘Star Wars’ to ‘Black Panther’

Disney+ brings everything from classic animated movies to Pixar films and Marvel blockbusters right to the comfort of your own home. If you’re looking for something a bit more awards-worthy than your standard fare, you’ve come to the right place. Gold Derby has tracked down 25 Oscar-winning movies that are streaming right now on Disney’s media platform. From “Pinocchio” to “Star Wars” to “Black Panther,” we’ve got you covered. So sit back, relax and scroll through our photo gallery above featuring the best of Disney+’s Oscar titles.

The popular video on-demand service launched worldwide in November 2019 and immediately scored gold by announcing 10 million subscribers within the first 24 hours. In fact, it was such a success that “Disney+” was the top trending Google search in 2019, per Variety.

In 2001 the Oscars created a Best Animated Feature category, which proved to be highly beneficial to Disney’s success on the awards front. Since then Disney and/or Pixar have taken home the trophy 12 times: “Finding Nemo” (2003), “The Incredibles” (2004), “Ratatouille” (2007), “WALL-E” (2008), “Up” (2009), “Toy Story 3” (2010), “Brave” (2012), “Frozen” (2013), “Big Hero 6” (2014), “Inside Out” (2015), “Zootopia” (2016) and “Coco” (2017).

Several classic live-action Disney films are also included on the list: two-time winner “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” (1954), four-time champ “Mary Poppins” (1964) and visual effects recipient “Bedknobs and Broomsticks” (1971). More modern live-action winners include “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” (2006) and “Black Panther” (2019), the latter of which is the first Marvel film to ever take home an Academy Award (in fact, it won three).

As for the blockbuster “Star Wars” franchise, only the first three films released in 1977, 1980 and 1983 were rewarded at the Oscars. (See the list of “Star Wars” Oscar nominations.) Might the final film in the saga, “The Rise of Skywalker,” join the esteemed list of Oscar-winning movies to one day stream on Disney+?

