Emmys 2020 exclusive: Disney Television Studios categories for ‘Black-ish,’ ‘The Politician,’ ‘This Is Us’ and more

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for Disney Television Studios. For this season, the company has returning hits “Black-ish” (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross), “The Good Doctor” (Freddie Highmore), “Grey’s Anatomy” (Ellen Pompeo), “Homeland” (Claire Danes), “How to Get Away with Murder” (Viola Davis), “Modern Family” (Ty Burrell), “Pose” (Billy Porter) and “This Is Us” (Mandy Moore) among their slate.
Below, the list of the studio’s lead, supporting and guest submissions for their comedies, dramas, limited series and other genres. These programs air across many networks, including ABC, Fox, FX, Hulu, NBC, Netflix and Showtime. More names might be added by the company on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.
“9-1-1”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Peter Krause
Drama Actress – Angela Bassett
Drama Supporting Actor – Kenneth Choi, Rockmund Dunbar, Ryan Guzman, Oliver Stark
Drama Supporting Actress – Jennifer Love Hewitt, Aisha Hinds
Drama Guest Actress – Connie Britton
“9-1-1: LONE STAR”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Rob Lowe
Drama Actress – Liv Tyler
Drama Supporting Actor – Jim Parrack, Ronen Rubinstein, Rafael Silva, Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works
Drama Supporting Actress – Natacha Karam, Sierra Mcclain
“AMERICAN DAD”
Animated Program
“AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 1984”
Limited Series
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Cody Fern, Deron Horton, Gus Kenworthy, John Carroll Lynch, Matthew Morrison, Zach Villa
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Emma Roberts, Angelica Ross
“AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE”
Comedy Series
Comedy Supporting Actress – Meg Donnelly, Carly Hughes
“THE BAKER AND THE BEAUTY”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Victor Rasuk
Comedy Actress – Nathalie Kelley
Comedy Supporting Actor – Dan Bucatinsky, David Del Rio, Carlos Gomez
Comedy Supporting Actress – Belissa Escobedo, Michelle Veintimilla, Lisa Vidal
“BARKSKINS”
Limited Series
Movie/Limited Actor – David Thewlis
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Marcia Gay Harden
“BLACK-ISH”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Anthony Anderson
Comedy Actress – Tracee Ellis Ross
Comedy Supporting Actor – Miles Brown, Deon Cole, Laurence Fishburne, Marcus Scribner
Comedy Supporting Actress – Marsai Martin
Comedy Guest Actress – Loretta Devine
“BLESS THE HARTS”
Animated Program
“BLESS THIS MESS”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actress – Lake Bell
Comedy Supporting Actor – Ed Begley, Jr.
“BOB’S BURGERS”
Animated Program
“CENTRAL PARK”
Animated Program
“CRIMINAL MINDS”
Drama Series
Drama Supporting Actress – Aisha Tyler
“DOLLFACE”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actress – Kat Dennings
Comedy Supporting Actress – Beth Grant, Shay Mitchell, Esther Povitsky, Brenda Song
Comedy Guest Actor – Macaulay Culkin
Comedy Guest Actress – Margot Robbie
“DUNCANVILLE”
Animated Program
“EMERGENCE”
Drama Series
Drama Supporting Actor – Owain Yeoman
“EMPIRE”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Terrence Howard
Drama Actress – Taraji P. Henson
Drama Supporting Actress – Gabourey Sidibe, Tasha Smith
“FAMILY GUY”
Animated Program
“FOR LIFE”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Nicholas Pinnock
Drama Supporting Actor – Glenn Fleshler, Boris McGiver, Dorian Crossmond Missick
Drama Supporting Actress – Joy Bryant, Tyla Harris, Mary Stuart Masterston, Indira Varma
“FRESH OFF THE BOAT”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Randall Park
Comedy Actress – Constance Wu
Comedy Supporting Actress – Chelsey Crisp
“GODFATHER OF HARLEM”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Forest Whitaker
Drama Supporting Actor – Vincent D’onofrio, Giancarlo Esposito, Rafi Gavron, Kelvin Harris Jr., Nigel Thatch
Drama Supporting Actress – Antoinette Crowe-legacy, Lucy Fry, Ilfenesh Hadera
Drama Guest Actor – Chazz Palminteri, Paul Sorvino
“THE GOOD DOCTOR”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Freddie Highmore
Drama Actress – Christina Chang, Paige Spara
Drama Supporting Actor – Nicholas Gonzalez, Hill Harper, Will Yun Lee, Richard Schiff
Drama Guest Actor – Robert Sean Leonard, Joshua Malina
Drama Guest Actress – Fiona Gubelmann, Sharon Leal, Jasika Nicole, Jenny O’Hara, Tracie Thoms, Antonia Thomas
“GRAND HOTEL”
Drama Series
“GREY’S ANATOMY”
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Ellen Pompeo
Drama Supporting Actor – James Pickens Jr.
Drama Supporting Actress – Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver
Drama Guest Actress – Beanie Feldstein, Alyssa Milano
“GROWN-ISH”
Comedy Series
Comedy Supporting Actor – Trevor Jackson
Comedy Guest Actor – Marcus Scribner
“HIGH FIDELILTY”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actress – Zoe Kravitz
Comedy Supporting Actor – Kingsley Ben-adir, David Holmes, Jake Lacy
Comedy Supporting Actress – Da’vine Joy Randolph
“HOMELAND”
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Claire Danes
Drama Supporting Actor – Mohammad Bakri, Cliff Chamberlain, Hugh Dancy, Tim Guineee, Seear Kohi, Mandy Patinkin, Linus Roache, Costa Ronin, Maury Sterling, Sam Trammell
Drama Supporting Actress – Andrea Deck, Nimrat Kaur
Drama Guest Actor – Numan Acar, Mohammad Amiri, Beau Bridges, Elham Ehsas
Drama Guest Actress – Amy Hargreaves
“HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER”
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Viola Davis
Drama Supporting Actor – Rome Flynn, Conrad Ricamora, Charlie Weber
Drama Supporting Actress – Amirah Vann, Liza Weil
Drama Guest Actress – Beverly Todd, Cicely Tyson
“JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE”
Variety Talk Series
Comedy Guest Actor – Pete Buttigieg, Fred Willard
Comedy Guest Actress – Brie Larson
“LAST MAN STANDING”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Tim Allen
“LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE”
Limited Series
Movie/Limited Actress – Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Jordan Elsass, Joshua Jackson, Gavin Lewis
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Rosemarie Dewitt, Huang Lu, Jade Pettyjohn, Megan Stott, Lexi Underwood
“MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.”
Drama Series
Drama Supporting Actor -Clark Gregg
“MAYANS M.C.”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – J.D. Pardo
Drama Supporting Actor – Richard Cabral, Clayton Cardenas, Michael Irby, Antonio Jaramillo, Edward James Olmos, Danny Pino, Emilio Rivera, Raoul Max Trujillo
Drama Supporting Actress – Carla Baratta, Sarah Bolger
“A MILLION LITTLE THINGS”
Drama Series
Drama Guest Actor – Chandler Riggs, Jason Ritter
Drama Guest Actress – Melora Hardin
“MIXED-ISH”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actress – Tika Sumpter
Comedy Supporting Actor – Ethan William Childress
Comedy Supporting Actress – Christina Anthony, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Arica Himmel
“MODERN FAMILY”
Comedy Series
Comedy Supporting Actor – Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O’Neill, Eric Stonestreet
Comedy Supporting Actress – Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter
Comedy Guest Actor – Benjamin Bratt, Fred Willard
Comedy Guest Actress – Courteney Cox
“OUTMATCHED”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actress – Maggie Lawson
Comedy Supporting Actor – Finesse Mitchell
“PERFECT HARMONY”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Bradley Whitford
Comedy Supporting Actor – Rizwan Manji
“THE POLITICIAN”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Ben Platt
Comedy Actress – Gwyneth Paltrow
Comedy Supporting Actor – Benjamin Barrett, David Corenswet, Theo Germaine
Comedy Supporting Actress – Lucy Boynton, Zoey Deutch, Laura Dreyfuss, Rahne Jones, Jessica Lange, Julia Schlaepfer
Comedy Guest Actor – Bob Balaban, Dylan McDermott
Comedy Guest Actress – January Jones, Judith Light, Bette Midler
“POSE”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Billy Porter
Drama Actress – Mj Rodriguez
Drama Supporting Actor – Dyllon Burnside, Angel Bismark Curiel, Ryan Jamaal Swain
Drama Supporting Actress – Sandra Bernhard, Dominique Jackson, Patti LuPone, Indya Moore, Angelica Ross, Hailie Sahar, Charlayne Woodard
“PROP CULTURE”
Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
“QUEEN OF THE SOUTH”
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Alice Braga
Drama Supporting Actor – Hemky Madera
“THE RESIDENT”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Matt Czuchry
Drama Supporting Actress – Emily VanCamp
“THE ROOKIE”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Nathan Fillion
Drama Supporting Actor – Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin Jr., Eric Winter
Drama Supporting Actress – Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Melissa O’neil
Drama Guest Actor – Harold Perrineau
Drama Guest Actress – Annie Wersching
“SCHOOLED”
Comedy Series
Comedy Actor – Tim Meadows
Comedy Actress – AJ Michalka
Comedy Supporting Actor – Bryan Callen, Brett Dier
Comedy Guest Actress – Ana Gasteyer, Lenon Parham
“THE SIMPSONS”
Animated Program
“SINGLE PARENTS”
Comedy Series
Comedy Supporting Actor – Tyler Wladis
Comedy Guest Actor – Adam Brody
“SOLAR OPPOSITES”
Animated Program
“SOUNDTRACK”
Drama Series
“STATION 19”
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Jaina Lee Ortiz
Drama Supporting Actor – Grey Damon, Okieriete Onaodowan
“STUMPTOWN”
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Cobie Smulders
Drama Supporting Actor – Michael Ealy, Jake Johnson, Cole Sibus
Drama Supporting Actress – Tantoo Cardinal
Drama Guest Actor – Donal Logue
Drama Guest Actress – Cheryl Hines
“TALES FROM THE LOOP”
Drama Series
Drama Actress – Rebecca Hall
Drama Supporting Actor – Ato Essandoh, Duncan Joiner, Jonathan Pryce, Paul Schneider
Drama Supporting Actress – Alessandra de Sa Pereira
Drama Guest Actor – Dan Bakendahl
“THIS IS US”
Drama Series
Drama Actor – Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Milo Ventimiglia
Drama Actress – Mandy Moore
Drama Supporting Actor – Asante Blackk, Griffin Dunne, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Chris Sullivan
Drama Supporting Actress – Chrissy Metz, Lyric Ross, Susan Kelechi Watson, Hannah Zeile
Drama Guest Actor – Michael Angarano, Omar Epps, Ron Cephas Jones, Tim Matheson, Gerald McRaney, Timothy Omundson, Blake Stadnik
Drama Guest Actress – Pamela Adlon, Alexandra Breckenridge, Sophia Bush, Rachel Hilson, Jennifer Morrison, Elizabeth Perkins, Phylicia Rashad
