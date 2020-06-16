Emmys 2020 exclusive: Disney Television Studios categories for ‘Black-ish,’ ‘The Politician,’ ‘This Is Us’ and more

In a Gold Derby exclusive, we have learned the category placements of the key Emmy Awards contenders for Disney Television Studios. For this season, the company has returning hits “Black-ish” (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross), “The Good Doctor” (Freddie Highmore), “Grey’s Anatomy” (Ellen Pompeo), “Homeland” (Claire Danes), “How to Get Away with Murder” (Viola Davis), “Modern Family” (Ty Burrell), “Pose” (Billy Porter) and “This Is Us” (Mandy Moore) among their slate.

Below, the list of the studio’s lead, supporting and guest submissions for their comedies, dramas, limited series and other genres. These programs air across many networks, including ABC, Fox, FX, Hulu, NBC, Netflix and Showtime. More names might be added by the company on the final Emmy ballot. Also note that performers not included on this list may well be submitted by their personal reps.

“9-1-1”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Peter Krause

Drama Actress – Angela Bassett

Drama Supporting Actor – Kenneth Choi, Rockmund Dunbar, Ryan Guzman, Oliver Stark

Drama Supporting Actress – Jennifer Love Hewitt, Aisha Hinds

Drama Guest Actress – Connie Britton

“9-1-1: LONE STAR”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Rob Lowe

Drama Actress – Liv Tyler

Drama Supporting Actor – Jim Parrack, Ronen Rubinstein, Rafael Silva, Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works

Drama Supporting Actress – Natacha Karam, Sierra Mcclain

“AMERICAN DAD”

Animated Program

“AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 1984”

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Cody Fern, Deron Horton, Gus Kenworthy, John Carroll Lynch, Matthew Morrison, Zach Villa

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Emma Roberts, Angelica Ross

“AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE”

Comedy Series

Comedy Supporting Actress – Meg Donnelly, Carly Hughes

“THE BAKER AND THE BEAUTY”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Victor Rasuk

Comedy Actress – Nathalie Kelley

Comedy Supporting Actor – Dan Bucatinsky, David Del Rio, Carlos Gomez

Comedy Supporting Actress – Belissa Escobedo, Michelle Veintimilla, Lisa Vidal

“BARKSKINS”

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Actor – David Thewlis

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Marcia Gay Harden

“BLACK-ISH”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Anthony Anderson

Comedy Actress – Tracee Ellis Ross

Comedy Supporting Actor – Miles Brown, Deon Cole, Laurence Fishburne, Marcus Scribner

Comedy Supporting Actress – Marsai Martin

Comedy Guest Actress – Loretta Devine

“BLESS THE HARTS”

Animated Program

“BLESS THIS MESS”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actress – Lake Bell

Comedy Supporting Actor – Ed Begley, Jr.

“BOB’S BURGERS”

Animated Program

“CENTRAL PARK”

Animated Program

“CRIMINAL MINDS”

Drama Series

Drama Supporting Actress – Aisha Tyler

“DOLLFACE”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actress – Kat Dennings

Comedy Supporting Actress – Beth Grant, Shay Mitchell, Esther Povitsky, Brenda Song

Comedy Guest Actor – Macaulay Culkin

Comedy Guest Actress – Margot Robbie

“DUNCANVILLE”

Animated Program

“EMERGENCE”

Drama Series

Drama Supporting Actor – Owain Yeoman

“EMPIRE”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Terrence Howard

Drama Actress – Taraji P. Henson

Drama Supporting Actress – Gabourey Sidibe, Tasha Smith

“FAMILY GUY”

Animated Program

“FOR LIFE”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Nicholas Pinnock

Drama Supporting Actor – Glenn Fleshler, Boris McGiver, Dorian Crossmond Missick

Drama Supporting Actress – Joy Bryant, Tyla Harris, Mary Stuart Masterston, Indira Varma

“FRESH OFF THE BOAT”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Randall Park

Comedy Actress – Constance Wu

Comedy Supporting Actress – Chelsey Crisp

“GODFATHER OF HARLEM”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Forest Whitaker

Drama Supporting Actor – Vincent D’onofrio, Giancarlo Esposito, Rafi Gavron, Kelvin Harris Jr., Nigel Thatch

Drama Supporting Actress – Antoinette Crowe-legacy, Lucy Fry, Ilfenesh Hadera

Drama Guest Actor – Chazz Palminteri, Paul Sorvino

“THE GOOD DOCTOR”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Freddie Highmore

Drama Actress – Christina Chang, Paige Spara

Drama Supporting Actor – Nicholas Gonzalez, Hill Harper, Will Yun Lee, Richard Schiff

Drama Guest Actor – Robert Sean Leonard, Joshua Malina

Drama Guest Actress – Fiona Gubelmann, Sharon Leal, Jasika Nicole, Jenny O’Hara, Tracie Thoms, Antonia Thomas

“GRAND HOTEL”

Drama Series

“GREY’S ANATOMY”

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Ellen Pompeo

Drama Supporting Actor – James Pickens Jr.

Drama Supporting Actress – Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver

Drama Guest Actress – Beanie Feldstein, Alyssa Milano

“GROWN-ISH”

Comedy Series

Comedy Supporting Actor – Trevor Jackson

Comedy Guest Actor – Marcus Scribner

“HIGH FIDELILTY”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actress – Zoe Kravitz

Comedy Supporting Actor – Kingsley Ben-adir, David Holmes, Jake Lacy

Comedy Supporting Actress – Da’vine Joy Randolph

“HOMELAND”

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Claire Danes

Drama Supporting Actor – Mohammad Bakri, Cliff Chamberlain, Hugh Dancy, Tim Guineee, Seear Kohi, Mandy Patinkin, Linus Roache, Costa Ronin, Maury Sterling, Sam Trammell

Drama Supporting Actress – Andrea Deck, Nimrat Kaur

Drama Guest Actor – Numan Acar, Mohammad Amiri, Beau Bridges, Elham Ehsas

Drama Guest Actress – Amy Hargreaves

“HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER”

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Viola Davis

Drama Supporting Actor – Rome Flynn, Conrad Ricamora, Charlie Weber

Drama Supporting Actress – Amirah Vann, Liza Weil

Drama Guest Actress – Beverly Todd, Cicely Tyson

“JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE”

Variety Talk Series

Comedy Guest Actor – Pete Buttigieg, Fred Willard

Comedy Guest Actress – Brie Larson

“LAST MAN STANDING”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Tim Allen

“LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE”

Limited Series

Movie/Limited Actress – Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor – Jordan Elsass, Joshua Jackson, Gavin Lewis

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress – Rosemarie Dewitt, Huang Lu, Jade Pettyjohn, Megan Stott, Lexi Underwood

“MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Drama Series

Drama Supporting Actor -Clark Gregg

“MAYANS M.C.”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – J.D. Pardo

Drama Supporting Actor – Richard Cabral, Clayton Cardenas, Michael Irby, Antonio Jaramillo, Edward James Olmos, Danny Pino, Emilio Rivera, Raoul Max Trujillo

Drama Supporting Actress – Carla Baratta, Sarah Bolger

“A MILLION LITTLE THINGS”

Drama Series

Drama Guest Actor – Chandler Riggs, Jason Ritter

Drama Guest Actress – Melora Hardin

“MIXED-ISH”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actress – Tika Sumpter

Comedy Supporting Actor – Ethan William Childress

Comedy Supporting Actress – Christina Anthony, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Arica Himmel

“MODERN FAMILY”

Comedy Series

Comedy Supporting Actor – Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O’Neill, Eric Stonestreet

Comedy Supporting Actress – Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter

Comedy Guest Actor – Benjamin Bratt, Fred Willard

Comedy Guest Actress – Courteney Cox

“OUTMATCHED”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actress – Maggie Lawson

Comedy Supporting Actor – Finesse Mitchell

“PERFECT HARMONY”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Bradley Whitford

Comedy Supporting Actor – Rizwan Manji

“THE POLITICIAN”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Ben Platt

Comedy Actress – Gwyneth Paltrow

Comedy Supporting Actor – Benjamin Barrett, David Corenswet, Theo Germaine

Comedy Supporting Actress – Lucy Boynton, Zoey Deutch, Laura Dreyfuss, Rahne Jones, Jessica Lange, Julia Schlaepfer

Comedy Guest Actor – Bob Balaban, Dylan McDermott

Comedy Guest Actress – January Jones, Judith Light, Bette Midler

“POSE”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Billy Porter

Drama Actress – Mj Rodriguez

Drama Supporting Actor – Dyllon Burnside, Angel Bismark Curiel, Ryan Jamaal Swain

Drama Supporting Actress – Sandra Bernhard, Dominique Jackson, Patti LuPone, Indya Moore, Angelica Ross, Hailie Sahar, Charlayne Woodard

“PROP CULTURE”

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

“QUEEN OF THE SOUTH”

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Alice Braga

Drama Supporting Actor – Hemky Madera

“THE RESIDENT”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Matt Czuchry

Drama Supporting Actress – Emily VanCamp

“THE ROOKIE”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Nathan Fillion

Drama Supporting Actor – Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin Jr., Eric Winter

Drama Supporting Actress – Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Melissa O’neil

Drama Guest Actor – Harold Perrineau

Drama Guest Actress – Annie Wersching

“SCHOOLED”

Comedy Series

Comedy Actor – Tim Meadows

Comedy Actress – AJ Michalka

Comedy Supporting Actor – Bryan Callen, Brett Dier

Comedy Guest Actress – Ana Gasteyer, Lenon Parham

“THE SIMPSONS”

Animated Program

“SINGLE PARENTS”

Comedy Series

Comedy Supporting Actor – Tyler Wladis

Comedy Guest Actor – Adam Brody

“SOLAR OPPOSITES”

Animated Program

“SOUNDTRACK”

Drama Series

“STATION 19”

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Jaina Lee Ortiz

Drama Supporting Actor – Grey Damon, Okieriete Onaodowan

“STUMPTOWN”

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Cobie Smulders

Drama Supporting Actor – Michael Ealy, Jake Johnson, Cole Sibus

Drama Supporting Actress – Tantoo Cardinal

Drama Guest Actor – Donal Logue

Drama Guest Actress – Cheryl Hines

“TALES FROM THE LOOP”

Drama Series

Drama Actress – Rebecca Hall

Drama Supporting Actor – Ato Essandoh, Duncan Joiner, Jonathan Pryce, Paul Schneider

Drama Supporting Actress – Alessandra de Sa Pereira

Drama Guest Actor – Dan Bakendahl

“THIS IS US”

Drama Series

Drama Actor – Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Milo Ventimiglia

Drama Actress – Mandy Moore

Drama Supporting Actor – Asante Blackk, Griffin Dunne, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Chris Sullivan

Drama Supporting Actress – Chrissy Metz, Lyric Ross, Susan Kelechi Watson, Hannah Zeile

Drama Guest Actor – Michael Angarano, Omar Epps, Ron Cephas Jones, Tim Matheson, Gerald McRaney, Timothy Omundson, Blake Stadnik

Drama Guest Actress – Pamela Adlon, Alexandra Breckenridge, Sophia Bush, Rachel Hilson, Jennifer Morrison, Elizabeth Perkins, Phylicia Rashad

