RSVP today! Documentary filmmakers for ‘All In: The Fight for Democracy,’ ‘Boys State,’ ‘Miss Americana,’ ‘Rebuilding Paradise’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the Film Experts series

Four top documentary filmmakers will reveal the details behind their gritty and true life movies when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Film Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 Oscar contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to be published soon: one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a group chat with Joyce and all of the filmmakers together. RSVP today by clicking here to be one of the first people in the world to watch our premiere video event. This one-hour event will debut on Monday, November 23, at 5:00 p.m. PT. 8:00 p.m. ET.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 Oscar contenders:

“All In: The Fight for Democracy” (Amazon Prime): Lisa Cortes

Cortes is an Emmy winner for her work on “The Apollo.” Other projects have included “The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion,” “Imagine a Future,” “Shadowboxer” and “A Park Grows in Brooklyn.”

“Boys State” (Apple TV+): Amanda McBaine



McBaine is a Sundance Film Festival winner for this film. Other projects have included “The Overnighters” and “The Investigators.”

“Miss Americana” (Netflix): Lana Wilson

Wilson has been nominated at the Independent Spirit Awards for “The Departure” and “After Tiller.” Other projects have included “A Cure for Fear” and “Jacked.”

“Rebuilding Paradise” (Nat Geo): Sara Bernstein

Bernstein is a five-time Emmy winner for “The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling,” “Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief,” “One Last Hug: Three Days at Grief Camp,” “Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God” and “White Light/Black Rain: The Destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.” She has also had six other Emmy nominations for “Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements,” “The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley,” “Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures,” “Cobain: Montage of Heck,” “The Cast Against 8” and “Alive Day Memories: Home from Iraq.”

