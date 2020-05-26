Could Doja Cat’s ‘Hot Pink’ earn a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year? These top users think so

Doja Cat has been on the rise in 2020. The 24-year-old singer and rapper just got her first number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart after Nicki Minaj joined her on a remix of her song “Say So.” And her album “Hot Pink” has gradually risen on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Now a few of our top users are betting that she’ll be nominated for Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammys.

Our Top 24 Users got the highest scores predicting last year’s Grammy nominations, and as of this writing three of them say “Hot Pink” will be nominated. That still makes her an underdog, but it’s early yet. After all, “Say So” didn’t reach number-one until its 18th week on the chart, and “Hot Pink” didn’t reach its number-nine peak until its 27th week — it debuted at number-93 back in November. So clearly the album has legs, and perhaps it hasn’t even peaked yet.

It’s also a major career breakthrough in a year that has been relatively slow for up-and-coming artists compared to 2019 when newcomers Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X dominated the charts for much of the year. And her blend of pop, R&B and hip-hop could appeal to many of the same voters who honored Lizzo, H.E.R., Janelle Monae and Cardi B with Album of the Year bids in just the last two years.

The nomination review committees who make the final decisions in the top categories often like to spread the wealth among genres. Doja Cat is one of the most prominent R&B/hip-hop female acts this year, so the Grammys might save a spot for her in their top eight.

