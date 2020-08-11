Don Cheadle (‘Black Monday’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Don Cheadle is entering the “Black Monday” episode “What Are You Supposed to Be?” as his 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Actor. This program aired June 28 and was the seventh episode of the second season for the Showtime show.

In this installment, Blair tries to make the trade of a lifetime at a Halloween party. Mo (Cheadle) and Dawn argue over an opportunity. Tiff and Corkie loosen up, and Keith phones a friend (description courtesy of Showtime).

Cheadle now has second straight Emmy nomination for this role, bringing his career total to 10 bids with no wins so far. For this 2020 contest, he is competing against previous winners Ted Danson (“The Good Place”), Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”) and Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”), past nominee Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”) and rookie contender Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”).

