Everybody is freaking out over first double elimination of ‘Survivor’ Season 40 [PREVIEW TRAILER]

Get ready for the first double elimination of “Survivor” Season 40. Host Jeff Probst breaks the bad news to the 14 remaining castaways in the latest “Winners at War” preview trailer (watch above). “Only the first tribe wins immunity,” he tells the three groups before their immunity challenge. “Both of the losing tribes will vote somebody out of this game.” Last week the Dakal and Sele tribes prevailed at the immunity challenge and only the third tribe, Yara, had to visit tribal council. That’s not the case this week.

“That’s a double elimination!” exclaims Adam Klein, who won “Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X” (Season 33). The fact that we’re seeing a confessional with Adam after the challenge takes place highly suggests his Yara tribe loses immunity, as viewers are rarely shown the winning tribe back at camp. If that’s the case, either Adam, Ben Driebergen, Sophie Clarke or Sarah Lacina will for sure be going home on Wednesday.

Just last week Yara was created at the tribe swap; they soon went on to lose their first immunity challenge. Ben and Adam decided to ignore tribal alliances and join up with the girls in voting out Rob Mariano, who they saw equally as a huge threat and a bully at camp. But is that a decision the boys will end up regretting? After all, Sophie has an immunity idol and Sarah has a steal-a-vote, so Adam and Ben are sorely out-advantaged.

Following the tribe swap, the new Sele consists of Parvati Shallow, Michele Fitzgerald, Wendell Holland, Yul Kwon and Nick Wilson. As of this writing, nobody at Sele has an advantage that can shake up tribal council if they lose, though Parvati leads the group with four fire tokens. Parvati and Michele seem to be outnumbered from the three boys, but Wendell is a potential wild card since he previously dated Michele.

The new Dakal is made up of Jeremy Collins, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, Denise Stapley and Tony Vlachos. Of these five castaways, Denise, Kim and Sandra all have idols, so if Dakal loses immunity get ready for an idol-off at tribal council. Jeremy also has a “safety without power” advantage, which lets him return to camp before the votes are read.

