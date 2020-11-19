Dr. Elvis Francois (‘The Masked Singer’ Serpent) unmasked interview: This experience was ‘something I’ll never forget for the rest of my life’ [WATCH]

Emotions ran high on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer” when the Serpent was unmasked and revealed to be viral singing sensation and orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Elvis Francois. Typically jovial panelist Ken Jeong burst into tears, stating, “Your version of ‘Imagine’ got us through the pandemic. That living room concert you did on Fox, in a concert of stars like Elton John, Billy Joe Armstrong, everybody. The best moment of that living room concert was you. You just got us through a very difficult time and we love you so much.”

SEE Coronavirus controversy: Why isn’t ‘The Masked Singer’ live audience wearing masks for health reasons?

“This is unbelievable,” Dr. Elvis expressed during his unmasked interview with host Nick Cannon. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime situation. It’s very different from what I do on a day-to-day basis, but something I’ll never forget for the rest of my life. The patients often times turn on the television while they’re in their hospital beds. Coming in and watching ‘The Masked Singer,’ putting a smile on their face, it’s an incredible way for us to move forward together. I’m just happy to play a small part and humbled.”

Nicole Scherzinger was the only panelist who was able to piece together all the clues and correctly guess Dr. Elvis was the Serpent. Ken thought it was “Hamilton” star Daveed Diggs. Jenny McCarthy predicted actor Taye Diggs was the singing reptile. Both Robin Thicke and guest panelist Cheryl Hines guessed “Scrubs” star Donald Faison was behind the mask.

Only Nicole was able to guess the Serpent’s true identity, but there were several hints throughout the clue packages that were pointing the panelists to Dr. Elvis. The scrubs, ambulance and x-rays in Serpent’s packages were clues to Dr. Elvis’ career as an orthopedic surgeon. Serpent’s milk bottle on wheels is a nod to Dr. Elvis’ performance at the Indy 500, where the celebratory drink is milk. The “Imagine” mention was a hint to the 2020 viral video of Dr. Elvis singing “Imagine” to hospital patients. The recurring peanut butter, bacon and banana clues were hints to Dr. Elvis’ namesake, Elvis Presley, and his favorite sandwich.

Dr. Elvis was the fourth singer eliminated from Group B following actor Mickey Rourke (Gremlin), former NFL player Mark Sanchez (Baby Alien) and NBA star Lonzo Ball (Whatchamacallit). The Seahorse and Crocodile advanced to the Super Six where they will join the Sun and Popcorn from Group A as well as two more singers from Group C. Did you guess Dr. Elvis Francois was hiding behind the Serpent mask?

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 4 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.