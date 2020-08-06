What was Dr. Fauci’s reaction to Brad Pitt playing him on ‘Saturday Night Live’?

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been getting a far amount of face time with the TV public ever since the coronavirus pandemic consumed the country and upended our lives. But the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases took a step further into celebrity-hood when 56-year-old two-time Sexiest Man Alive Brad Pitt played the 79-year-old physician in a three-minute or so skit on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” (see above) in late April.

Last week, Pitt received an Emmy nomination as a guest actor in a comedy series for playing the physician. In an AP interview, Fauci said that the nomination was “surrealistic,” but didn’t expect to be distracted by it.

“I have to really focus like a laser beam on the things that I’m responsible for. I think that’s kind of interesting. But one thing for sure. It doesn’t go to my head because I don’t pay much attention to it,” Fauci added.

"It doesn’t go to my head": Dr. Anthony Fauci reacts to Brad Pitt being nominated for an Emmy for playing him on "SNL." pic.twitter.com/0r4DNR20iM — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 29, 2020

How did this casting coup come about? It was all Fauci’s doing. During a CNN interview in April, he was asked about who should play him on “SNL.” Why not ask for the moon as he jokingly suggested it should be Pitt. Voila, a pair of wire-rimmed glasses and some gray-sprayed hair later and it’s like you are seeing twins. The doctor’s prescription for his comic double did much to life spirits — the YouTube video has nearly 14 million page views.

It wasn’t all jokes, either, as the Oscar-winner for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” broke character to heap praise on Fauci and all the dedicated medical workers putting their lives on the line to keep America healthy.

He did give Pitt a thumb’s-up review in an on-air interview with Telemundo, saying, “I think he did great. I mean, I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt and that’s the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me, I mention Brad Pitt.” He also declared him “a classy guy” for shining attention on those on the medical front lines of the COVID-19 war.

It would have been something to see if the task force expert could have gone to the Emmys with Pitt, but alas the show will have to be virtual and the doc has more serious matters to take care of.

