All the tea on ‘Rupaul’s Drag Race’ 12 finale

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 12 will finish on Friday, May 29 as planned but without all of the finalists. We saw Sherry Pie make it to the final four at the end of episode 12, “Viva Drag Vegas.” While that episode aired on May 15, it was taped last summer. That was months before Sherry Pie she was disqualified when she copped to catfishing. As for who will be strutting their stuff, keep reading for “Drag Race” 12 finale spoilers.

Over the course of the first 12 episodes, Gigi Goode racked up four wins in episodes 4, 6,7 and 12 while Jaida Essence Hall was right behind her with three (in episodes 2, 9, 10). The third, finalist, Crystal Methyd, chalked up her only victory of the season in episode 11.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the three finalists won’t be facing off in person. Rather, they will compete from home to be America’s Next Drag Superstar. Each of them will do one lip sync solo. At that point, one of the three hopefuls will be eliminated. The final two still standing will then do one more lip sync.

The winner, as decided by RuPaul Charles, will be virtually crowned “America’s Next Drag Superstar” by the season 11 champ, Yvie Oddly. She’ll receive a cool $100,000 and a year’s supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics.