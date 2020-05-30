‘Rupaul’s Drag Race’: Did Jaida Essence Hall deserve to win season 12 or was Gigi Goode or Crystal Methyd robbed?

Season 12 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” wraps up with a nail-biter of a finale on May 29. Heading into episode 14 was a trio of talented queens: Gigi Goode, Jaida Essence Hall and Crystal Methyd. In the end, RuPaul Charles jumped for joy at Jaida’s lip syncs and named her America’s Next Drag Superstar. But was this the right decision?

Did Jaida deserve to win season 12 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”? Or was Gigi robbed? And what about Crystal – should she have been given the $100,000 grand prize and a year’s supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics. Let your voice be heard. Cast your vote in our poll below and then sound off in our comments section.

Before voting, consider the track record of the three queens. Over the course of the first 12 episodes, Gigi Goode racked up four wins in episodes 4, 6,7 and 12 while Jaida Essence Hall was right behind her with three (in episodes 2, 9, 10). The third, finalist, Crystal Methyd, chalked up her only victory of the season in episode 11.

