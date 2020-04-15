Even in quarantine, Drake just pulled a Mariah Carey on the Billboard charts with historic ‘Toosie Slide’ [WATCH]

Who says you can’t do anything productive during quarantine? Drake sheltered in place in his new music video for “Toosie Slide” (watch above) and the song debuted at number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, replacing The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.” That makes this his third song to debut in the top spot. The only other artist who has bowed at number-one with three different songs was Mariah Carey.

Carey debuted on top with “Fantasy” and “One Sweet Day” with Boyz II Men from her 1995 album “Daydream.” Then she did it again with “Honey,” the lead single from her 1997 followup “Butterfly.” That string of accomplishments was all the more impressive since it was before the streaming era when Spotify spins, viral videos (and Tik Tok dance prompts like “Toosie Slide”) can get you to the top of the chart in a hurry.

This is Drake’s seventh number-one overall, following “What’s My Name?” (2010) and “Work” (2016) with Rihanna, “One Dance” with Wizkid and Kyla (2016), “God’s Plan” (2018), “Nice for What” (2018) and “In My Feelings” (2018). “God’s Plan” was his first number-one debut, and then he replaced himself at the summit when he debuted at number-one again with “Nice for What.”

In addition to making history alongside Carey, “Toosie Slide” marks Drake’s 50th total week at number-one, which is the most of any solo male artist. And all that from the confines of his lowly Toronto mansion, through which he wanders in the video, showing off his Grammys and MTV Video Music Awards while demonstrating the title dance step. Social distancing has its perks.

Be sure to make your Grammy predictions so that record executives and top name stars can see how their music is faring in our Grammy odds. Don’t be afraid to jump in now since you can keep changing your predictions until nominees are announced. And join in the fierce debate over the 2021 Grammys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.