Emmys 2020 drama acting predictions slugfest: ‘Ozark,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘The Crown’ and which others? [WATCH]

“With all the dramas that we have coming back after ‘Game of Thrones’ forced them all to leave last year, this might finally be the year without filler,” I tell fellow Gold Derby contributors Luca Giliberti and Tony Ruiz about the competitive field in our Emmy predictions slugfest about the four major drama acting categories (watch the video above). “Big Little Lies,” “The Crown,” “Homeland,” “Mr. Robot,” “Stranger Things” and “Westworld” are back in contention after sitting out of last year’s Emmys that the final season of “Game of Thrones” dominated during their extended hiatuses.

“There are only a few shows that are going to get nominated in some of these categories,” I contend in allusion to the trend toward multiple-nominating the academy’s favorite shows. Best Drama Supporting Actress last year for example saw only performances nominated from “Game of Thrones,” “Killing Eve” and “Ozark” — those arguably being the academy’s three favorite dramas last season, at least among the acting branch. I am betting on the branch’s top priorities this year being “The Crown,” “The Morning Show” and “Ozark,” so I am predicting them for a combined 13 nominations among the 24 slots, including bids for long-shot co-leads Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon from “The Morning Show,” as well as long-shot supporting players Janet McTeer and Tom Pelphrey from “Ozark.”

Giliberti is conservative on the fortunes of “The Morning Show” and “Ozark,” instead betting on another big showing by “The Handmaid’s Tale.” He explains, “The support for the actors has always been there. It’s gotten three Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Best Ensemble — three times in a row, even when people were not predicting it this year. Elisabeth Moss has three straight nominations. The show has produced six acting wins for six different actors at the Emmys. It’s gotten a ton of nominations — it got three Supporting Actress nominations the last time it was eligible here.”

Ruiz is most optimistic about a breakthrough by Best Drama Series front-runner “Succession,” predicting it for dueling Best Drama Actor and Best Drama Supporting Actor nominations. He cites it as “such a zeitgeist show” and notes that when it was shut out in the nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and last year’s Emmys, it was competing against the final season of “Game of Thrones,” which has left many open slots at this year’s Emmys to which “Succession” could take advantage. “Now, they have a greater opportunity,” he concludes.

Make your Emmy predictions so that Hollywood insiders can see how their shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until the nominations announcement on July 28. And join in the fun debate over the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums.