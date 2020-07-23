Best Drama Directing at the 2020 Emmys: Surprising that Jason Bateman cannot win again for ‘Ozark’!

The Emmy Awards ballot for Best Drama Directing lists 295 episodes (from 156 series), so there will eight nominees in this category for the first time, per new rules. Although this category never had a guaranteed seven slots, close votes resulted in lineups of seven nominees in six of the last 15 years, including last year:

“Game of Thrones” season 8: “The Iron Throne” (David Benioff & D.B. Weiss)

“Game of Thrones” season 8: “The Last of the Starks” (David Nutter)

“Game of Thrones” season 8: “The Long Night” (Miguel Sapochnik)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” season 2B: “Holly” (Daina Reid)

“Killing Eve” season 2: “Desperate Times” (Lisa Brühlmann)

Winner — “Ozark” season 2: “Reparations” (Jason Bateman)

“Succession” season 1: “Celebration” (Adam McKay)

Although Jason Bateman returned as a director on “Ozark” for its third season, he cannot repeat his win, as he is instead submitting the pilot of “The Outsider,” which is next to “Ozark” on the long ballot. The directing categories differ from the likes of acting and writing in that individuals are prohibited from contending for multiple series in the same category. “Ozark” contends with episodes under new producing director Alik Sakharov and camera operator Ben Semanoff. “Ozark” received only one nomination last year when it had four directors on the ballot, but it went two-for-two for its first season. 2014 marked the last year that no series took multiple Best Drama Directing slots.

“The Crown” won two years ago for its last season, but winning director Stephen Daldry was an executive producer exclusively on the eligible third season. In his absence, Netflix is submitting two directors for the show simultaneously for the first time, with new producing director Benjamin Caron and the finale by guest director Jessica Hobbs. “Stranger Things” is also back in contention after an extended hiatus between its second and third seasons also saw it missing eligibility last year.

“Better Call Saul,” “Homeland” and “Westworld” were all last nominated in 2017, then were each snubbed for their single seasons that have competed since then. 2017 marked the only nominations for “Better Call Saul” and “Westworld;” “Homeland” contends for its sixth nomination in this category with its series finale by Lesli Linka Glatter, who has won the equivalent award from the Directors Guild of America for the show and was nominated by them for the Emmy-snubbed penultimate season. The final season of “Homeland” has a second strong contender in Dan Attias, who was last nominated for an Emmy in 2008 for “Entourage.” The DGA has since awarded him for “The Wire” and nominated him for “Homeland” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” He is overdue for further Emmy recognition, as such discrepancies are unusual with these groups that share voters.

Best Drama Directing is especially kind to pilots, having nominated 11 last decade, including three winners: “Boardwalk Empire” in 2011, “House of Cards” in 2013 and “The Handmaid’s Tale” in 2017. “House of Cards” winner David Fincher contends this year for “Mindhunter.” The directors of the “Euphoria” and “The Morning Show” pilots have instead submitted their season finales. “The Mandalorian” contends for its pilot, but its finale has more name recognition with Taika Waititi coming off of an Oscar for “Jojo Rabbit.”

Submissions from top contenders:

“Better Call Saul” season 5

“Bad Choice Road” (Thomas Schnauz)

“Bagman” (Vince Gilligan)

“50% Off” (Norberto Barba)

“The Guy for This” (Michael Morris)

“JMM” (Melissa Bernstein)

“Magic Man” (Bronwen Hughes)

“Namaste” (Gordon Smith)

“Something Unforgivable” (Peter Gould)

“The Crown” season 3

“Aberfan” (Benjamin Caron)

“Cri de Coeur” (Jessica Hobbs)

“Euphoria” season 1

“And Salt the Earth Behind You” (Sam Levinson)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” season 3

“Bear Witness” (Daina Reid)

“Mayday” (Mike Barker)

“Homeland” season 8

“Designated Driver” (Michael Offer)

“In Full Flight” (Dan Attias)

“Prisoners of War” (Lesli Linka Glatter)

“Killing Eve” season 3

“Are You from Pinner?” (Shannon Murphy)

“Are You Leading or Am I?” (Damon Thomas)

“Still Got It” (Miranda Bowen)

“The Mandalorian” season 1

“The Child” (Rick Famuyiwa)

“The Mandalorian” (Dave Filoni)

“Redemption” (Taika Waititi)

“Sanctuary” (Bryce Dallas Howard)

“The Sin” (Deborah Chow)

“Mindhunter” season 2

“Episode 2” (David Fincher)

“Episode 5” (Andrew Dominik)

“Episode 9” (Carl Franklin)

“The Morning Show” season 1

“The Interview” (Mimi Leder)

“The Pendulum Swings” (Tucker Gates)

“The Outsider” season 1

“Fish in a Barrel” (Jason Bateman)

“Must/Can’t” (Andrew Bernstein)

“Ozark” season 3

“Fire Pink” (Alik Sakharov)

“Su Casa es Mi Casa” (Ben Semanoff)

“Stranger Things” season 3

“The Battle of Starcourt” (The Duffer Brothers)

“The Sauna Test” (Shawn Levy)

“Succession” season 2

“Hunting” (Andrij Parekh)

“This is Not for Tears” (Mark Mylod)

“Westworld” season 3

“The Mother of Exiles” (Paul Cameron)

“Parce Domine” (Jonathan Nolan)

