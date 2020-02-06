Drew Carey (‘The Masked Singer’ Llama) interview after jaw-dropping unmasking: I did it because ‘I like having a goof’ [WATCH]

“The Masked Singer” panel was stumped once again during Wednesday’s second episode when none of them correctly guessed “The Price Is Right” host Drew Carey was underneath the Llama mask. The actor and comedian revealed he chose to be a part of the show simply because it looked like a lot of fun. “I like having a goof and a lot of laughs,” he told Nick Cannon in his end-of-show interview. “This is a great show. I had a blast!” Watch his performance of Tom Jones‘ “It’s Not Unusual” above.

For their final guesses, Nicole Scherzinger picked actor Woody Harrelson, Robin Thicke guessed comedian and radio host Adam Carolla, Ken Jeong thought Llama was actor/comedian Joel McHale, Jenny McCarthy was convinced he was Emmy-winner Kelsey Grammar and Jason Biggs said jokester Johnny Knoxville. Did YOU correctly guess Drew Carey was the Llama?

It was a shocking reveal to most of the audience because the panel failed to pick up on any of Llama’s clues in his package of hints. Carey explained that although they may have been obscure, they all made sense. Despite being from Cleveland, Carey’s clue package made reference to Seattle, where he is part owner of the Seattle Sounders soccer team. As for the references to firing canons and radio? “I was in the Marine Corps reserves,” Carey revealed. “I was a radio operator for a mortar platoon.”

Carey is a three-time People’s Choice Award winner for Favorite Male Television performer, a Grammy nominee for Best Spoken Comedy Album and starred in the hit comedy series “The Drew Carey Show” from 1995-2004. He began hosting “The Price is Right” in 2007 when Bob Barker retired. “I’m so glad I did it, I had a blast!” he stated before exiting “The Masked Singer.”

Robot was eliminated earlier this week and revealed to be rapper Lil Wayne. After Carey’s ouster as the Llama on Wednesday, four singers remain in contention for the Group A title next week: Kangaroo, Miss Monster, Turtle and White Tiger. Who do YOU think will be eliminated next?

