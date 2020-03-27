Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott (‘Property Brothers: Forever Home’) on ’emotional journey’ of turning a house into a home [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“It’s one thing to have a beautiful house, but a house is just a collection of studs and windows and decor and things like that. But a home is that safe escape where you can spend time with your family and you can create memories,” says Jonathan Scott about “Property Brothers: Forever Home,” his latest HGTV series with brother Drew Scott in which they give families living spaces they can build their lives around. Watch our exclusive video interview with the Scotts above.

In the original version of “Property Brothers,” the Scotts helped families buy fixer-uppers that they would renovate and move into. But fans wanted to see them help their clients turn the houses they already own into dream homes for a lifetime. “This is where their kids took their first steps, or this is where in the door frame they’ve been measuring the height of their kids since they were born,” Drew explains. “There’s so much emotion that comes out of any of those moments, those memories, so the big thing for us is to capture those. People are keeping those memories, but we’re giving them a space where they can create new ones.”

“And we believe too that your home should make your life easier,” Jonathan adds, “and if it successfully makes your life easier then it means you can spend more time with activities with the kids, or having friends and family over, all of these things. So it’s important for us that it’s that perfect balance of function but also something that’s going to improve your lifestyle.”

“Property Brothers” was Emmy-nominated for Best Structured Reality Program in 2015, and “Forever Home,” which premiered in 2019, will be competing in that race this year. Drew and Jonathan Scott will also be contenders for Best Reality Host for their tireless work in front of the camera, where they have helped around 400 families thus far in their careers. And on top of all that they have yet another series premiering in April: “Celebrity IOU,” in which stars like Melissa McCarthy and Viola Davis pay it back to people who have made a difference in their lives. So the Scott brothers seem to be well on their way to 400 more.

Be sure to make your Emmy predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 14.