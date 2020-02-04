So hot! Duo Transcend advances to finals of ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ after fiery performance [WATCH]

Duo Transcend, a trapeze act from “AGT” Season 13, was one of the 40 acts to return for another shot at glory in “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” Season 2. Their dreams are coming closer and closer to reality, as they were just sent through to the finals during Monday’s semi-finals episode. After their fire-filled circus performance took the stage by storm, the controversial superfans chose not to advance them, so that’s when the judges swooped in for the save. Did the panelists make the right choice? Watch Duo Transcend’s fiery performance video above and read the judges’ comments below.

Howie Mandel: “That duo just transcended a circus act into a full-blown stage show. You did it.”

Alesha Dixon: “I mean, I actually feel like I am in the greatest show on Earth. I couldn’t take my eyes off you and I didn’t want it to end. It was lovely. Well done.”

Heidi Klum: “I just love you guys so much. You know, the combination between the aerial act and then down here with the roller skates, it was perfection.”

Simon Cowell: “There’s always a concern from when you’ve done a great previous show. Can you step up into the semi-finals? Can you progress? Tonight, you were in control of everything. I thought the theme was immaculate. I loved one act leading to another. This was everything but more than I could have ever hoped for you two, genuinely.”

In his “AGT” live blog, our recapper John Benutty had this to say about the performance: “Duo Transcend from season 13 of ‘AGT’ came to ‘The Champions’ for their chance to win instead of just making a name for themselves. With other acrobatic acts in the competition they admit to being a little nervous, but knowing that it’s their chance to prove that they can perform at their level. For this performance they upped their game by including other performers on stage to give the feel of a true circus atmosphere. They split their own time on stage between tricks on the trapeze and while spinning on roller skates. The judges agreed that creating the larger atmosphere of a circus added to the complete act and made it a step up from their previous performances.”

