From ‘Norbit’ to ‘Dolemite is My Name’: Eddie Murphy wins Razzie Redeemer Award for his comeback role

Edde Murphy made good at the Razzies. After making a number of critically derided films over the years, the comedian won the Redeemer Award for his career turnaround performance in Netflix’s “Dolemite is My Name.” He overtook four other nominees who redeemed their past cinematic sins last year: Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”), Keanu Reeves (“John Wick 3″ and Toy Story 4”), Will Smith (“Aladdin”) and Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”). Check out the complete list of Razzie winners here.

Murphy starred in “Dolemite” as Rudy Ray Moore, a real-life comedian whose “Dolemite” blaxploitation films made him a cult figure and an inspiration to future performers. The role earned Murphy acclaim from critics, who called his turn “irrepressibly alive” and a “killer comeback.” He earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor and a Critics’ Choice bid for Best Actor. But he missed the cut at the Oscars.

Meanwhile, he has had a long, unfortunate track record at the Razzies. He won for the first time 30 years ago: Worst Screenplay for “Harlem Nights” (1989). But he didn’t return to these awards until the 2000s. He dominated with his comedy “Norbit” (2007), where he himself won Worst Actor, Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Supporting Actress for his multiple roles in the panned comedy.

Murphy even won Worst Actor of the Decade for his collective work throughout the 2000s: “The Adventures of Pluto Nash,” “I Spy,” “Imagine That,” “Meet Dave” and “Showtime” in addition to “Norbit.” Things are looking up in the 2020s, though, and the redemptive love fest may not stop here. He’s also a potential Emmy contender this summer for returning to his alma mater “Saturday Night Live” as a guest host last December. Still no Oscar, but we may not have seen the last of him yet on the campaign trail.