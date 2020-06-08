Edi Patterson reflects on ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ finale and teases Season 2 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I’m chomping at the bit. I can’t wait,” declares Edi Patterson about resuming production on the second season of “The Righteous Gemstones,” which she teases is “awesome” in her exclusive interview with Gold Derby (watch the video above). “We’ve written the second season and we shot for two days in South Carolina and had to shut down,” she reveals three months later. Patterson is a writer for the show and stars as Judy, the middle child in the titular televangelist family. She “became the luckiest girl in the world” and landed the hyphenate position after recurring on Danny McBride‘s last HBO comedy “Vice Principals.” Patterson teases about next season of “The Righteous Gemstones,” “If you like watching the Gemstones get into messes and seeing how they handle things, you’ll enjoy it!”

Patterson got the ultimate comedic showcase in the first season finale that aired in October when Judy recounts her first and only prior romantic relationship in a horrifying speech to her boyfriend BJ over a meal. “We just wanted to highlight a very vulnerable tale for Judy and give you more insight into her psyche,” she explains after revealing, “I wrote the monologue and it kept sliding into different episodes and it would be her talking to different people, like she initially wasn’t even telling that story to BJ.”

“For what we wanted, it was pretty perfect pretty quick and I really love that song,” Patterson says about co-writing “Misbehavin’,” the buzzed-about original song that is performed in the show and is now a major Emmy contender in the Best Music and Lyrics category. “We knew we wanted that old-school, almost down-home, country vibe,” she explains about crafting its unplaceable yet familiar sound. Patterson laughs, “I don’t know if it’s called Christian country, Christian hoedown; I have no idea.”

