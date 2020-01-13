Editors’ Oscar nominations slugfest: ‘Joker’ is in! J.Lo is out! And more OMG surprises [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

“Nominations were just announced and are you as outraged as we are?!” Gold Derby’s Daniel Montgomery demands to know. “Where’s J.Lo? Where’s Eddie Murphy? Most importantly, who’s going to win?” He is joined by Tom O’Neil, Paul Sheehan, Marcus James Dixon and Joyce Eng in our fun and fiery post-nominations Oscar video slugfest. See all of the Oscar nominations and see the egregious acting snubs.

“We have another unfortunate situation of #OscarsSoWhite,” O’Neil sighs. “We have one person of color in the nominations,” namely Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”). He believes if Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”) and Murphy (“Dolemite is My Name”) had done better at the Golden Globes then “we’d have a very different Oscar race.” O’Neil also mentions the “Parasite” actors getting shut out.

Sheehan notes how the Oscars are “echoing BAFTA with their nominations leader being ‘Joker.'” In fact, the anti-superhero film earned a whopping 11 Oscar bids, more than any other film this year, missing only production design. He’s not so worried about presumed front-runner “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” being hurt by its editing snub, saying, “I think we need to sort of maybe throw out some of those rules, like the editing nomination mattering … because of that preferential ballot.”

Eng thinks the “biggest thing” going for “1917” is the fact that it received a screenplay nomination. “I don’t think most people were predicting that and it’s a war movie.” Despite that big get, she still has “Once Upon a Time” in her top spot, explaining that this reigning Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice champ “did very well” in nominations. She also calls out the academy for another annoying snub: “Where are all the Asian performers?!”

Dixon reminds viewers how only two of the nine Best Picture nominees have women in lead roles: “Marriage Story” for Scarlett Johansson and “Little Women” for Saoirse Ronan. “It’s a curse that needs to be broken,” he declares about the pattern of women-led films (such as “Bombshell” or “Frozen II”) constantly being shunned at the Oscars.

